Thai Capital Public : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting Issuance and offering of debentures and Determination of the Date for the EGM No.1/2022 via electronic method E-EGM.

Ref. TCC 7/2022

May 30, 2022

Subject: Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting Issuance and offering of debentures and Determination of the Date for the EGM No.1/2022 via electronic method E-EGM

To: Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure: 1. Summary of the issuance and offer for sale of debentures of the Company at the amount of not exceeding THB 400 million

Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting No.4/2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022 through the Stock Exchange of Thailand as follows:-

1. Approved to propose to the EGM 1/2022 to consider and approve the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount of not exceeding THB 400 million to use in the business operation of the Company (Enclosure 1).,However, the authorized director of the company or the Board of Executive Committee or the Managing Director or the person who the Board of Executive Committee or the Managing Director is assigned to be authorized to perform the following actions:-