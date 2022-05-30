Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCC   TH0226A10Z01

THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-29
1.040 THB   +4.00%
12:51pTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting Issuance and offering of debentures and Determination of the Date for the EGM No.1/2022 via electronic method E-EGM.
PU
05/20THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Progress on alerting of impersonating of TCC Asset Management Company Limited
PU
05/16Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Capital Public : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting Issuance and offering of debentures and Determination of the Date for the EGM No.1/2022 via electronic method E-EGM.

05/30/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. TCC 7/2022

May 30, 2022

Subject: Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting Issuance and offering of debentures and Determination of the Date for the EGM No.1/2022 via electronic method E-EGM

To:

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure:

1. Summary of the issuance and offer for sale of debentures of the Company at the amount

of not exceeding THB 400 million

Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting No.4/2022 on Monday, May 30, 2022 through the Stock Exchange of Thailand as follows:-

1. Approved to propose to the EGM 1/2022 to consider and approve the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount of not exceeding THB 400 million to use in the business operation of the Company (Enclosure 1).,However, the authorized director of the company or the Board of Executive Committee or the Managing Director or the person who the Board of Executive Committee or the Managing Director is assigned to be authorized to perform the following actions:-

  1. To determine the details with regard to the debentures, including the name, interest rate, term, details on redemption, appointment of debenture-holder's representative, as well as other details with respect to the offer for sale e.g., whether the offer for sale of debentures is to be carried out in different forms or on more than one occasion so that after the debentures of any number are matured, they can be reissued and offered for sale, including but not limited to the price, method, and period of the offer for sale and allocation;
  2. To appoint a financial advisor and/or underwriter and/or credit rating agency of the securities issuer and/or of the securities and/or any other person as required by the relevant rules and regulations or in any other case as it deems appropriate;
  3. To contact, enter into negotiation, execute, amend the agreement and/or documents, including to file documentation or evidence with the office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or other agencies relating to the issuance and offer for sale of the debentures, as well as to undertake any act necessary for or relevant to as it deems appropriate.

Enclosure 1

2. Approved the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 1/2022 via electronic method (E- EGM) on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10.00 am by specifying the name Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders entitling to attend the Meeting shall be recorded on June 15 2022. To consider and approve the following agendas:-

Agenda 1 To consider and certify the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2022 held on April 28, 2022.

Agenda 2 To consider and approve the issuance and offering of debentures in the amount of not exceeding THB 400 million.

Agenda 3 To consider other business matters (if any).

In this regard, the Board of Directors has authorized Managing Director/person authorized by Managing Director to amend/change the date, time, location and format of the meeting including with details related to the arrangement of the 1/2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders as necessary and appropriate. The detail of meeting attendance via electronic method will be announced in the notice to the EGM 1/2022 and on the Company's website.

Please be informed accordingly

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr.Kamphol Patana-anukul)

Chief of Financial Officer

- 2 -

Enclosure 1

Summary of the issuance and offer for sale of debentures of the Company

at the amount of not exceeding THB 400 million Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited

The issuance and offering of debenture will be performed according to the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Capital Market Supervisory Board, the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the relevant government authorities, as well as in accordance with the needs of the company's money, including market conditions.

Details of the issuance and offering of debentures

Objective:

The proceeds derived from the issuance and offer for sale of debentures will be used in the

business operation of the Company and its subsidiaries and/or business expansion or

investment in the new business of the Company in accordance with the Board of Directors'

resolution and/or repay the existing loan of the Company, and/or as working capital of the

Company, or for other purposes as the Board of Directors may deem appropriate.

Type:

Debentures of all type and kinds, whether name-registered or bearer debentures,

subordinated or unsubordinated, secured or unsecured, with or without debenture holder's

representatives, with fixed redemption date or with no redemption date, depending on the

appropriateness of the market condition at the time of each issuance and offer for sale.

Currency:

THB and/or other foreign currency by using the exchange rate at the time of each issuance

and offer for sale.

Total Value:

Not exceeding THB 400 million or equivalent amount in other currency. In this regard, the

Company is able to issue and offer for sale additional debentures and/or issue and offer

debentures in place of the existing debentures which have been redeemed within such

credit line. Any debenture issued by the Company at any time shall have a value not

exceeding such credit line.

Interest rate:

To be determined from time to time depending on the market condition at the time of each

issuance and offer for sale, and other relevant factors. In this regard, the interest rate shall

be determined in compliance with the notifications of the Securities and Exchange

Commission and/or of the SEC Office, and/or other relevant notifications or regulations

applicable at the time of each issuance and offer for sale.

Term of Debenture:

Depending on the market condition at the time each issuance and offer for sale,

whereby it can be determined whether the debenture is callable or perpetual.

- 3 -

Enclosure 1

Offer for sale:

(1) To offer all at one or several times, and/or as a scheme and/or on a revolving

basis.

(2) To offer for sale to the general public and/or in a private placement and/or to the

institutional investors in the country and/or abroad, at one or several times in

accordance with the notifications of the Securities and Exchange Commission

and/or the Capital Market Supervisory Board and/or other relevant notifications,

ministerial regulations, regulations, and laws applicable at the time of each

issuance and offer for sale.

Call redemption:

The debenture-holders may or may not have the right to redeem their debentures

before their maturity date, or the Company may or may not determine that the

debentures can be redeemed before maturity date in a special event (special event

redemption) depending on the terms and conditions of each issuance.

Other details:

To propose to the shareholder's meeting to consider and approve the assignment

of the authorized director of the company or the Board of Executive Committee or

the Managing Director or the person who the Board of Executive Committee or the

Managing Director is assigned to be authorized to perform the following actions:-

(1) To determine details relevant to the debentures, including type, name, interest

rate, redemption period, appointment of the debenture-holders representative(s),

as well as to determine the details relating to the offering; for example, the issuance

of various kinds of debentures from time to time, and when any amount of

debentures become mature, such amount may be reissued and reoffered,

including but not limited to, price, procedure and offering and allocation period.

(2) To appoint the financial advisor and/or the underwriter and/or credit rating

institution of the issuer and/or the securities and/or any other person where the

appointment in regulated as required by the relevant rules or in any other cases

which the Company deems appropriate.

(3) To deal with, negotiate, execute and/or amend the agreements and/or

documentation, as well as provide information, submit documentation to the office

of Securities and Exchange Commission and/or other agencies relating to the

issuance and offering of such debentures, including the undertaking of any actions

relevant to or necessary for such transaction as it deems appropriate.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Thai Capital Corporation pcl published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:51pTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting I..
PU
05/20THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Progress on alerting of impersonating of TCC Asset Management Compan..
PU
05/16Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
04/28THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022AGM
PU
04/10THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of TCC to be traded on April 12, 2022
PU
04/05THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of TCC-W3 Final Exercise (F53-..
PU
04/05THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of TCC-W3 No.38 and TCC-W4 No...
PU
04/04THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of TCC-W3 Final Exercise (F53-..
PU
04/04THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of TCC-W3 No.38 and TCC-W4 No...
PU
03/29THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Share..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 150 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net income 2021 75,8 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net Debt 2021 59,5 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 448 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charoenchai Chaivikrai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamphol Patana-anukul Chief Financial Officer & Director
Munsin Chaivikrai Chairman
Songyos Noppaprach Independent Director
Vithawat Vichiateerapongse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.11%41
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED44.15%96 239
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED58.69%28 017
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED71.29%24 389
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED62.00%17 885
COAL INDIA LIMITED24.51%14 447