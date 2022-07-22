Thai Capital Public : Publicity of the Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2022 on the Company's website

TCC 11/2022 July 22, 2022 Subject: Publicity the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website To: Director and Manager Stock Exchange of Thailand

With reference to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of Thai Capital Corporation Company Limited ("the Company") held on July 8, 2022 via electronic means pursuant to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (2020) at 10.00 hrs.

The Company would like to inform that it has already posted the Copy of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website at www.thaicapital.co.th Subject "Investor Relation >> Information for Shareholders

Minutes of Shareholders Meeting" since July 22, 2022 onwards in order to provide more channel of the shareholders to access information.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr. Kamphol Patana-anukul)

Chief Financial Officer