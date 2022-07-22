Thai Capital Public : Publicity of the Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2022 on the Company's website

|
TCC 11/2022
|
|
|
|
July 22, 2022
|
Subject:
|
Publicity the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
|
|
|
No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
|
To:
|
Director and Manager
|
|
Stock Exchange of Thailand
With reference to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of Thai Capital Corporation Company Limited ("the Company") held on July 8, 2022 via electronic means pursuant to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meetings B.E. 2563 (2020) at 10.00 hrs.
The Company would like to inform that it has already posted the Copy of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website at www.thaicapital.co.th Subject "Investor Relation >> Information for Shareholders
-
Minutes of Shareholders Meeting" since July 22, 2022 onwards in order to provide more channel of the shareholders to access information.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
(Mr. Kamphol Patana-anukul)
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Thai Capital Corporation pcl published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.