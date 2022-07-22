Thai Capital Public : Report on the Utilization of Capital Increase

July 22, 2022
Subject: Report on the Utilization of Capital Increase
To: Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report the utilization of fund from capital increase associated with the exercise of the warrants TCC-W3 during the period of January to June 2022. Fund received from the exercising has been utilized as the Company's working capital in full. Please find the details of the received fund below:
|
Exercising Period (January to June 2022)
|
|
Received Amount (Baht)
|
|
|
|
TCC-W3 (Final Exercise) ; April 1, 2022
|
|
39,675,987.14
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
39,675,987.14
|
|
|
|
Please be informed accordingly.
|
|
|
|
Yours sincerely,
(Mr. Kamphol Patana-anukul)
Chief Financial Officer
