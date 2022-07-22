Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    TCC   TH0226A10Z01

THAI CAPITAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-20
0.8500 THB   +7.59%
02:24aTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the Utilization of Capital Increase
PU
02:24aTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Publicity of the Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2022 on the Company's website
PU
07/08THAI CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 1/2022
PU
Thai Capital Public : Report on the Utilization of Capital Increase

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
July 22, 2022

Subject: Report on the Utilization of Capital Increase

To: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Thai Capital Corporation Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report the utilization of fund from capital increase associated with the exercise of the warrants TCC-W3 during the period of January to June 2022. Fund received from the exercising has been utilized as the Company's working capital in full. Please find the details of the received fund below:

Exercising Period (January to June 2022)

Received Amount (Baht)

TCC-W3 (Final Exercise) ; April 1, 2022

39,675,987.14

Total

39,675,987.14

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Kamphol Patana-anukul)

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Thai Capital Corporation pcl published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
