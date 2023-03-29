Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Central Chemical
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCCC   TH0267010Z05

THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL

(TCCC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-27
38.75 THB    0.00%
Thai central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps, as expected
RE
02/27Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Thai central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

03/29/2023 | 03:01am EDT
BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fifth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to bring inflation back within target as the economic recovery gathers steam.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to 1.75%. The rate has been hiked by a total of 125 basis points since August.

Of the 22 economists polled by Reuters, 18 had expected the BOT to raise the key rate by a quarter point while the remaining four had forecast no change.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 886 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 834 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2022 5 637 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 22 658 M 662 M 662 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,58%
Chart THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL
Duration : Period :
Thai Central Chemical Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Yamashita President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Takayuki Tohei Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Yuji Yuasa Chairman
Watchara Pingsuthiwong Senior VP-Marketing, Research & Development
Kritch Katchapanan General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL38.39%662
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.1.54%23 157
FMC CORPORATION-5.20%14 806
ICL GROUP LTD-2.55%8 851
UPL LIMITED-0.30%6 388
OCI N.V.-21.18%5 896
