Thai central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps, as expected

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank
raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fifth
consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to bring
inflation back within target as the economic recovery gathers
steam.
The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted
unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rate to
1.75%. The rate has been hiked by a total of 125 basis points
since August.
Of the 22 economists polled by Reuters, 18 had expected the
BOT to raise the key rate by a quarter point while the remaining
four had forecast no change.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and
Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng)