Thai Central Chemical Public : bank to test retail baht digital currency next year

The retail central bank digital currency (retail CBDC) is aimed at providing access to convenient and secure financial services, Vachira Arromdee told a briefing.

"It will not affect the Thai financial system," she added.

The Bank of Thailand is seeking public opinions by June before developing the digital currency, she said. (https://bit.ly/3fwELEt)

A retail CBDC is a digital form of money issued by a central bank comparable to physical banknotes. It can be used in financial transactions both online and offline.

