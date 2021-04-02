Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited    TCCC   TH0267010Z05

THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCCC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Central Chemical Public : bank to test retail baht digital currency next year

04/02/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank will begin testing use of its retail digital currency for the general public in the second quarter of next year before fully implementing it over the next 3-5 years, an assistant governor said on Friday.

The retail central bank digital currency (retail CBDC) is aimed at providing access to convenient and secure financial services, Vachira Arromdee told a briefing.

"It will not affect the Thai financial system," she added.

The Bank of Thailand is seeking public opinions by June before developing the digital currency, she said. (https://bit.ly/3fwELEt)

A retail CBDC is a digital form of money issued by a central bank comparable to physical banknotes. It can be used in financial transactions both online and offline.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:20aTHAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank to test retail baht digital currency next y..
RE
03/19THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL  : bank plans stablescoins regulations this year
RE
01/05Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies
RE
2020THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank eases rules on $16.6 billion soft loans for..
RE
2020THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank says more debt measures not needed yet desp..
RE
2020THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank adjusts rules on banking capital instrument..
RE
2020THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC  : bank agrees on cap for commercial banks' 2020 di..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 434 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2020 1 472 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net cash 2020 7 172 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 6,61%
Capitalization 16 811 M 538 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,44%
Chart THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Tamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Takayuki Tohei Chief Financial Officer, Director & EVP
Watchara Pingsuthiwong Senior VP-Marketing, Research & Development
Kritch Katchapanan General Manager-Information Technology
Ryosuke Hori Head-Administration & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI CENTRAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.50%538
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.57%14 049
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY23.01%13 647
ICL GROUP LTD19.62%7 502
PHOSAGRO29.17%6 936
UPL LIMITED40.18%6 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ