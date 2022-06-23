Thai Coating Industrial Public : Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)

F 24-1

Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

The Board of Directors Meeting of Thai coating Industrial Public Company Limited No 2/2022, Held on June 21,2022 has resolution as follows:

Appointment / Renewal:

Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Wichai Laohmatvanich



Member of the Audit Committee

Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata



(2) Mr. Weera Punpisootchai

The appointment will effective from June 21,2022.

Determination / Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee with the following details:

- No Change -

The Audit Committee is consisted of:

1. Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr.Wichai Laohmatvanich term in office 3 year

2. Member of the Audit Committee Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata term in office 3 year 3. Member of the Audit Committee Mr. Weera Punpisootchai term in office 3 year Secretary of the Audit Committee : Miss Tanaporn Jearakongman

Encolosed hereto is 3 copies of the certificate and biography of the audit Committee. The audit committee numbers 1-3 have adequate expequate expertise and Experience to review creditability of the financial reports.