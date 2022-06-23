Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCOAT   TH0401010002

THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCOAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
29.25 THB   +14.71%
05/17Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/23THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC : Schedule of AGM 2022 and Dividend Payment
PU
03/23Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend Payment, Payable on May 25, 2022
CI
Thai Coating Industrial Public : Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
F 24-1

Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

The Board of Directors Meeting of Thai coating Industrial Public Company Limited No 2/2022, Held on June 21,2022 has resolution as follows:

  • Appointment / Renewal:
    • Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Wichai Laohmatvanich
  • Member of the Audit Committee
    1. Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata

(2) Mr. Weera Punpisootchai

The appointment will effective from June 21,2022.

Determination / Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee with the following details:

- No Change -

The Audit Committee is consisted of:

1. Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr.Wichai Laohmatvanich term in office 3 year

2.

Member of the Audit Committee

Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata term in office

3

year

3.

Member of the Audit Committee

Mr. Weera Punpisootchai term in office

3

year

Secretary of the Audit Committee :

Miss Tanaporn Jearakongman

Encolosed hereto is 3 copies of the certificate and biography of the audit Committee. The audit committee numbers 1-3 have adequate expequate expertise and Experience to review creditability of the financial reports.

2

The Audit Committee of the Company has Scope of duties and responsibilities

To the Board of Director as follows:

1.Review the Company's financial statements to ensure that they are accurate and adequate by reviewing the company's major accounting policies, and supervising information disclosure in such manner complying wit Thai Financial Reporting Standards.

2.Review that the Company has suitable and efficient internal control system and Internal audit.

  1. Review, Select , nominate and dismiss independent persons to serve as the Company's auditor, in the absence of the management for at least once a year.
  2. Review that the company comply with laws concerning securities and stock exchange, the Stock Exchange of Thailand's regulations, and other laws related to the Company's business.
  3. Review connected transactions of transactions with possible confict of interests, To ensure that they follow the laws, the regulations of The Stock Exchange of Thailand, and the notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and that they are justified and are of maximum benefits to the company.
  4. To perform anyu other matters as assigned by the Company's Board of Directors and deems justified by the Audit Committee in accordance with the Company regulations and laws.
  5. Prepare the Audit Committee's report which as all be disclosed in the
    Company's annual report. The Audit Committee's report shall be signed by the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Company hereby certifies that

1. The Audit Committee's members have all qualifications described by the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand: and

2.The above scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee is in accordance with the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Signed …………………………………………………Director

(Mrs. Porntip Charoenapornwatana)

Signed ………………………………………………… Director

)

( Mr. Lertchai Charoenapornwatana )

Disclaimer

Thai Coating Industrial pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 721 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2021 4,39 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2021 122 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 307 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 489
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lertchai Charoenpornwatana Managing Director & Director
Pairoj Yattiakaravong Chief Financial Officer
Porntip Charoenapornwatana Chairman
Pranom Kowinwipat Independent Director
Bamroong Sukphan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.63%9
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-29.05%6 821
APTARGROUP, INC.-19.61%6 456
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-13.29%1 769
FP CORPORATION-35.59%1 521
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-36.60%1 317