Thai Coating Industrial Public : Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
F 24-1
Form of the Report on Mames of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
The Board of Directors Meeting of Thai coating Industrial Public Company Limited No 2/2022, Held on June 21,2022 has resolution as follows:
Appointment / Renewal:
Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Wichai Laohmatvanich
Member of the Audit Committee
Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata
(2) Mr. Weera Punpisootchai
The appointment will effective from June 21,2022.
Determination / Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee with the following details:
- No Change -
The Audit Committee is consisted of:
1. Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr.Wichai Laohmatvanich term in office 3 year
2.
Member of the Audit Committee
Mr. Suraphol Tisayukata term in office
3
year
3.
Member of the Audit Committee
Mr. Weera Punpisootchai term in office
3
year
Secretary of the Audit Committee :
Miss Tanaporn Jearakongman
Encolosed hereto is 3 copies of the certificate and biography of the audit Committee. The audit committee numbers 1-3 have adequate expequate expertise and Experience to review creditability of the financial reports.
2
The Audit Committee of the Company has Scope of duties and responsibilities
To the Board of Director as follows:
1.Review the Company's financial statements to ensure that they are accurate and adequate by reviewing the company's major accounting policies, and supervising information disclosure in such manner complying wit Thai Financial Reporting Standards.
2.Review that the Company has suitable and efficient internal control system and Internal audit.
Review, Select , nominate and dismiss independent persons to serve as the Company's auditor, in the absence of the management for at least once a year.
Review that the company comply with laws concerning securities and stock exchange, the Stock Exchange of Thailand's regulations, and other laws related to the Company's business.
Review connected transactions of transactions with possible confict of interests, To ensure that they follow the laws, the regulations of The Stock Exchange of Thailand, and the notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board and that they are justified and are of maximum benefits to the company.
To perform anyu other matters as assigned by the Company's Board of Directors and deems justified by the Audit Committee in accordance with the Company regulations and laws.
Prepare the Audit Committee's report which as all be disclosed in the
Company's annual report. The Audit Committee's report shall be signed by the Chairman of the Audit Committee.
The Company hereby certifies that
1. The Audit Committee's members have all qualifications described by the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand: and
2.The above scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee is in accordance with the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Thai Coating Industrial pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.