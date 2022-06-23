Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCOAT   TH0401010002

THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCOAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
29.25 THB   +14.71%
05/17Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/23THAI COATING INDUSTRIAL PUBLIC : Schedule of AGM 2022 and Dividend Payment
PU
03/23Thai Coating Industrial Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend Payment, Payable on May 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Coating Industrial Public : Notifcation of the resignation of directors and the appointment of Independent Director and members of the Audit Committee

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
June 23, 2022

Subject: Notification of the resignation of directors and the appointment of

Independent Director and members of the Audit Committee

To:

President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Director's Meeting No 2/2022 of Thai coating industrial public company limited. Held on June 21, 2022 passed the following resolutions:

1. Resignation of 2 directors which shall be effective on 21 June 2022 as follow:

1) Associate Professor Pranam Kowinwipat Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee

  1. Associate Professor Dr.Burmroong Sukphan Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee

2. Appointment of 2 new directors, which shall be effective on 21 June 2022 as follow:

1)

Mr. Weera

Punpisootchai

Independent Director and Member of the Audit

Committee

2)

Mr.Suraphol

Tisayukata

Independent Director and Member of the Audit

Committee

3. Appointment Chairman of the Audit Committee

Approved the appointment of Dr. Wichai Laohmatvanich to be the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the company in place of Associate Professor Pranam Kowinwipat who has resigned from his position. This appointment is effective from June 21,2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

(Mr.Lertchai Charoenapornwatana)

Director

Disclaimer

Thai Coating Industrial pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 721 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2021 4,39 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2021 122 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,2x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 307 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 489
Free-Float 22,1%
Managers and Directors
Lertchai Charoenpornwatana Managing Director & Director
Pairoj Yattiakaravong Chief Financial Officer
Porntip Charoenapornwatana Chairman
Pranom Kowinwipat Independent Director
Bamroong Sukphan Independent Director
