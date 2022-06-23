Thai Coating Industrial Public : Notifcation of the resignation of directors and the appointment of Independent Director and members of the Audit Committee

June 23, 2022

Subject: Notification of the resignation of directors and the appointment of

Independent Director and members of the Audit Committee

To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Director's Meeting No 2/2022 of Thai coating industrial public company limited. Held on June 21, 2022 passed the following resolutions:

1. Resignation of 2 directors which shall be effective on 21 June 2022 as follow:

1) Associate Professor Pranam Kowinwipat Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee

Associate Professor Dr.Burmroong Sukphan Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee

2. Appointment of 2 new directors, which shall be effective on 21 June 2022 as follow:

1) Mr. Weera Punpisootchai Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee 2) Mr.Suraphol Tisayukata Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee

3. Appointment Chairman of the Audit Committee

Approved the appointment of Dr. Wichai Laohmatvanich to be the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the company in place of Associate Professor Pranam Kowinwipat who has resigned from his position. This appointment is effective from June 21,2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely

(Mr.Lertchai Charoenapornwatana)

Director