    3K-BAT   TH9974010000

THAI ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(3K-BAT)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-04
72.25 THB   -6.17%
03/15THAI ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors, scheduling AGM 2022 and dividend payment
PU
02/28Thai Energy Storage Technology Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24THAI ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Notification of Fiscal year change of Thai Energy Storage Technology Public Company Limited
PU
Thai Energy Storage Technology Public : Dissemination of Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company for the year 2022. on the website of the Company

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
08 Apr 2022 17:24:09
Headline
Dissemination of Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company for the year 2022. on the website of the Company
Symbol
3K-BAT
Source
3K-BAT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Energy Storage Technology pcl published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 145 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 153 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net Debt 2021 234 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,1x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 5 664 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,33%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroaki Yamaguchi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wirachai Bunchuchuen Secretary & GM-Finance & Accounting
Misao Nakagawa Chairman
Takahiro Tomiyama Director & Chief Technical Officer
Masamichi Saito Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.96%169
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-15.78%181 503
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 574
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-36.81%22 297
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.71%8 625
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-14.12%8 037