  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Film Industries Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFI   TH0175A10Y03

THAI FILM INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TFI)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
0.2100 THB    0.00%
06:48aTHAI FILM INDUSTRIES PUBLIC : Appointment Managing Director (revised)
PU
04/19THAI FILM INDUSTRIES PUBLIC : Appointment of the Board of Director and Managing Director
PU
04/19Thai Film Industries Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Film Industries Public : Appointment Managing Director (revised)

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:17:38
Headline
Appointment Managing Director (revised)
Symbol
TFI
Source
TFI
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Film Industries pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 302 M 8,91 M 8,91 M
Net income 2021 -242 M -7,14 M -7,14 M
Net cash 2021 195 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 534 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 929x
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart THAI FILM INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Film Industries Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amnard Kittikrairit Managing Director & Director
Achara Chonhauafua Director-Accounting & Financial
Kingthien Bang-or Chairman
Chanchai Kissaneepaiboon Director & Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Somchai Vasupongsortorn Secretary, Director & Deputy MD-Financial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI FILM INDUSTRIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-16.00%104
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-19.83%8 003
APTARGROUP, INC.-2.43%7 797
FP CORPORATION-26.56%1 835
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-23.29%1 625
SCIENTEX BERHAD-17.75%1 423