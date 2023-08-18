Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Thai Group Holdings Public Company Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was THB 4,129.92 million compared to THB 4,562.13 million a year ago. Net income was THB 169.91 million compared to THB 102.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was THB 0.23 compared to THB 0.14 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was THB 7,851.05 million compared to THB 9,398.12 million a year ago. Net income was THB 245.33 million compared to THB 1,564.73 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was THB 0.33 compared to THB 2.08 a year ago.