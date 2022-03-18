Thai Nam Plastic Public : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Director's Meeting regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.53/2022, capital decrease, capital increase and dividend payment
03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 17:38:38
Headline
Notification of the resolution of the Board of Director's Meeting regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No.53/2022, capital decrease, capital increase and dividend payment
Symbol
TNPC
Source
TNPC
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 18-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 22-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 04-Apr-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 01-Apr-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Cash and stock dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : Ballroom 3, Shangri-La Hotel, Located
at 89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, New Road, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Cash and stock dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 18-Mar-2022
Type of dividend payment : Cash and stock dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive : 03-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date : 29-Apr-2022
Payment for : Common shareholders
Ratio of stock dividend payment : 15.00 : 1.00
(Existing share : stock dividend)
Stock dividend payment rate (baht per : 0.0667
share)
Stock dividend payment rate calculated from :
Par value
Cash dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.05
Total dividend payment (baht per share) : 0.1167
Cash Compensation for fractions of : 0.0667
shares (baht per share)
Par value (baht) : 1.00
Payment date : 18-May-2022
Paid from : Retained Earnings
______________________________________________________________________
Thai Nam Plastic pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.