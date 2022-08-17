Log in
    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL

(TOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
57.00 THB   +1.79%
05:44pTHAI OIL : No right adjustment of TOP13C2210B
PU
05:35pTHAI OIL : No right adjustment of TOP24C2211A
PU
05:34pTHAI OIL : No right adjustment of TOP24C2210A
PU
Thai Oil : No right adjustment of TOP13P2209A

08/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Headline:

No right adjustment of TOP13P2209A

Security Symbol:

TOP13P2209A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

No right adjustment

Symbol

TOP13P2209A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE PUT WARRANTS ON THAI OIL PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES

(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN

SEPTEMBER 2022 # A

The reason for no adjustment

The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise

ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment

conditions as follows;

- right offering

Remark

The right offering does not determined the exercise price.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 544 B 15 325 M 15 325 M
Net income 2022 33 582 M 946 M 946 M
Net Debt 2022 166 B 4 669 M 4 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 116 B 3 275 M 3 275 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart THAI OIL
Duration : Period :
Thai Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 57,00 THB
Average target price 65,55 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wirat Uanarumit President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Wanida Boonpiraks Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Supot Teachavorasinskun Chairman
Rungnapa Janchookiat Vice President-Technology
Duangporn Teerapabpaisit Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI OIL15.15%3 222
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.47%381 172
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.63%306 162
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.96%212 329
BP PLC29.05%97 198
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.93%69 584