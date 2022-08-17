Thai Oil : No right adjustment of TOP16C2211A

Headline: No right adjustment of TOP16C2211A Security Symbol: TOP16C2211A

Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject No right adjustment Symbol TOP16C2211A The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON THAI OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY THANACHART SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN NOVEMBER 2022 # A The reason for no adjustment The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; - right offering Remark The underlying company has not yet specified the offering price and ratio before the XB sign posted date. Signature _________________ (Mr.Krit Naowarattipakorn) Vice President Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

