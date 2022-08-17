Thai Oil : No right adjustment of TOP19C2209A

Headline: No right adjustment of TOP19C2209A Security Symbol: TOP19C2209A

Announcement Details Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW Subject No adjustment Symbol TOP19C2209A The Full name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON THAI OIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN SEPTEMBER 2022 # A The reason for no adjustment The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; - right offering Remark The value of the rights cannot be determined. Signature _________________ (Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen) Deputy Managing Director Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

