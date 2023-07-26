Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Presentation to Investors
Jul 2023
Disclaimer
The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.
Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
Presentation Agenda
TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLANS
OUTLOOK
TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Strategic Relationship and Operational Integration with PTT
Thai Oil's strong shareholder base
# of Listed
2,233.8
Shares
mil. shares
Free Float
51.96 %
Shares
PTT*
Foreign Investors
Local Investors
NVDR
12.00%
*
24.88%48.00%
15.12%
48.00%*
As of 24 Feb 2023
- Benefits from PTT's dual role as our major shareholder and key business partner
- All transactions take place at arm's length and in adherence with strong corporate governance principles
Key strategic benefits for Thai Oil
1. Long-term
2. Business
strategic partnership
partnership
• Thai Oil is PTT's principal
•
Product offtake
refiner
•
Crude procurement
• Long-term strategic
shareholder and joint investment
3. Operational synergies
- Freight costs reduction
- Knowledge transfer and shared services
- Close management collaboration and secondment of trained staff
Remark
* PTT holds total of 48.00 % both direct and indirect.
