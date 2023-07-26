Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Presentation to Investors

Jul 2023

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.

Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Presentation Agenda

TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLANS

OUTLOOK

TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Strategic Relationship and Operational Integration with PTT

Thai Oil's strong shareholder base

# of Listed

2,233.8

Shares

mil. shares

Free Float

51.96 %

Shares

PTT*

Foreign Investors

Local Investors

NVDR

12.00%

*

24.88%48.00%

15.12%

48.00%*

As of 24 Feb 2023

  • Benefits from PTT's dual role as our major shareholder and key business partner
  • All transactions take place at arm's length and in adherence with strong corporate governance principles

Key strategic benefits for Thai Oil

1. Long-term

2. Business

strategic partnership

partnership

Thai Oil is PTT's principal

Product offtake

refiner

Crude procurement

Long-term strategic

shareholder and joint investment

3. Operational synergies

  • Freight costs reduction
  • Knowledge transfer and shared services
  • Close management collaboration and secondment of trained staff

Remark

* PTT holds total of 48.00 % both direct and indirect.

