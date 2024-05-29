Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Presentation to Investors
May 2024
Presentation Agenda
TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLANS
OUTLOOK
TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Strategic Relationship and Operational
Integration with PTT
Thai Oil's strong shareholder base
# of Listed
2,233.8
Shares
mil. shares
Free Float
52.0%
Shares
PTT
*
Foreign Investors
Local Investors
NVDR
12.63%
26.30%48.00%*
13.07%
48.00%*
As of 28 Feb 2024
- Benefits from PTT's dual role as our major shareholder and key business partner
- All transactions take place at arm's length and in adherence with strong corporate governance principles
Key strategic benefits for Thai Oil
1. Long-term
2. Business
3. Operational
strategic partnership
partnership
synergies
• Thai Oil is PTT's principal
•
Product offtake
•
Freight costs reduction
refiner
•
Crude procurement
• Knowledge transfer and shared
• Long-term strategic
•
services
shareholder and joint
Close management collaboration
investment
and secondment of trained staff
Remark
* PTT holds total of 48.00 % both direct and indirect.
Key Milestones: 62 Years, A Long Track
Record of Success
1961 - 1997
2004 - 2011
Capacity expansion and initial stage of business
Listing, expansion and
diversification
diversification
Today
A leading integrated refining and petrochemical group in Asia Pacific
1961
1970
•
Incorporated
•
Refining capacity
expanded to 65 kbpd
1964
•
Commenced operation
1989
with distillation capacity of
•
Increased refining capacity
35 kbd
to
• Simple refinery with Nelson
90 kbpd
complexity Index ~ 41
2004
- IPO and listed on the SET
- Acquired remaining shares in Thai Paraxylene and Thai Lube Base which became our wholly-owned subsidiaries
- 275 kbd refinery ( approximately 22% of
Thailand's total refining capacity)
- Nelson index 9.81
- Diversified business through 16 subsidiaries
2010-2011
2017-2018
• 2017 Record High net profit
24,856 MB
• Completed lorry expansion
1961 - 1964
1993
- We expanded our refining capacity to 190 kbd
1994 - 1997
- Increased total refining capacity to 220 kbd
- Initial investment in Thai Paraxylene ("TPX") and Thai Lube Base ("TLB")
- IPT became the first IPP to enter into a PPA with EGAT2 with 700 MW capacity ; separately, Thaioil Power ("TP") constructed the power generation plant under the SPP with 118 MW capacity
2007
- Increased refining capacity to 275 kbd
2008
- The first refinery in Thailand with diesel production to comply with the sulfur content requirements of Euro IV
- Capacity expansion of Thai Paraxylene with total aromatics capacity of 900,000 tons p.a.
- Invested in Solvents business in Thailand and Vietnam
- Established Thaioil Ethanol
- Manufactured diesel and ULG in compliance with the sulfur and BZ aromatics content requirements of the Euro IV
2013-2014
- Established LABIX
-
Invested in power biz via GPSC &
TOP SPP
- Completed Emission Improvement, HVU-2 Debottlenecking & CDU-3 Preheat Train project
2015-2016
- Completed LABIX & TOP SPP
•
project (10 to 15 mml/day)
Established Thaioil Treasury
•
center (TTC)
CFP Investment ($4.8 bn)
2019
- ERU Carve-out to reduce CFP project cost (CFP cost $4.1 bn)
2021-2023
- Olefins investment in Chandra Asri (CAP) $1.183 bn
- Power business restructuring
- Capital increase
Process Linkage: Beauty of Integration
PROCESS FLOWCHART
ADIP
FUEL GAS
ISOM
LPG
20,000
MX
HDT-1
MX
40,000
HDT-2
HDT-3
CCR-1
ULG95
85,000
CCR-2
CDU-1
50,000
ULG91
45,000
KMT-1
CDU-2
KMT-2
JET
50,000
CDU-3
180,00
KEROSENE
0
HVU-1
HVU-2
FCCU
HDS-2
HVU-3
10,400
95,000
HMU-1
HDS-3
AGO
HMU-2
75,000
TCU
140TH2
DIESEL
19,000
HCU-
1
HCU 2
50,000
FUEL OIL
BBU
BITUMEN
1,800
SRU-1/2
ADIP
SRU-3/4
SULPHUR
2x210
CCR
One of Region's Leading Refineries
10
Total Thailand crude refining capacity 1,243.6 kbd (1)
Market shares for refined petroleum product (3)
Fang (2.5 kbpd)
BCP (122.1 kbpd)
PTTGC (2) (280kbpd)
Thai Oil 22% Share
Nameplate Capacity
Thai Oil (275 kbpd)
PTT's Principal Refiner
BSRC (174 kbpd)
IRPC (2) (215 kbpd)
SPRC (175 kbpd)
31%
30%
market
market
shares
shares
Q4/23
Q1/24
Nelson Index - Regional Comparison (4)
14.0 13.8
10.2 9.8 9.7 8.8
6.6
Reliance
JX
PTTGC
TOP
SK Corp Sinopec
Esso
Remarks:
- Nelson Complexity Index measures refinery's upgrading capability for comparison
- It is the ratio of complexity barrels divided by crude distillation capacity
Note: 1. Source: Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), Ministry of Energy Thailand as of May 2024
- PTT holds a 47.6% interest in IRPC, a 47.7% interest in PTTGC as at 4 Aug 2020
- Calculate by total domestic sales of refined petroleum products (excluding by product & LPG) of Thai Oil divided by total sales of petroleum products in Thailand excl LPG. Source from EPPO
- Source: Worldwide Refinery Survey and Complexity Analysis 2019 from Oil & Gas Journal and company information
