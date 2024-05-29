Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Presentation to Investors

May 2024

Presentation Agenda

TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PLANS

OUTLOOK

TOP GROUP BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Strategic Relationship and Operational

Integration with PTT

Thai Oil's strong shareholder base

# of Listed

2,233.8

Shares

mil. shares

Free Float

52.0%

Shares

PTT

*

Foreign Investors

Local Investors

NVDR

12.63%

26.30%48.00%*

13.07%

48.00%*

As of 28 Feb 2024

  • Benefits from PTT's dual role as our major shareholder and key business partner
  • All transactions take place at arm's length and in adherence with strong corporate governance principles

Key strategic benefits for Thai Oil

1. Long-term

2. Business

3. Operational

strategic partnership

partnership

synergies

Thai Oil is PTT's principal

Product offtake

Freight costs reduction

refiner

Crude procurement

Knowledge transfer and shared

Long-term strategic

services

shareholder and joint

Close management collaboration

investment

and secondment of trained staff

Remark

* PTT holds total of 48.00 % both direct and indirect.

Key Milestones: 62 Years, A Long Track

Record of Success

1961 - 1997

2004 - 2011

Capacity expansion and initial stage of business

Listing, expansion and

diversification

diversification

Today

A leading integrated refining and petrochemical group in Asia Pacific

1961

1970

Incorporated

Refining capacity

expanded to 65 kbpd

1964

Commenced operation

1989

with distillation capacity of

Increased refining capacity

35 kbd

to

Simple refinery with Nelson

90 kbpd

complexity Index ~ 41

2004

  • IPO and listed on the SET
  • Acquired remaining shares in Thai Paraxylene and Thai Lube Base which became our wholly-owned subsidiaries
  • 275 kbd refinery ( approximately 22% of
    Thailand's total refining capacity)
  • Nelson index 9.81
  • Diversified business through 16 subsidiaries

2010-2011

2017-2018

2017 Record High net profit

24,856 MB

Completed lorry expansion

1961 - 1964

1993

  • We expanded our refining capacity to 190 kbd

1994 - 1997

  • Increased total refining capacity to 220 kbd
  • Initial investment in Thai Paraxylene ("TPX") and Thai Lube Base ("TLB")
  • IPT became the first IPP to enter into a PPA with EGAT2 with 700 MW capacity ; separately, Thaioil Power ("TP") constructed the power generation plant under the SPP with 118 MW capacity

2007

  • Increased refining capacity to 275 kbd

2008

  • The first refinery in Thailand with diesel production to comply with the sulfur content requirements of Euro IV
  • Capacity expansion of Thai Paraxylene with total aromatics capacity of 900,000 tons p.a.
  • Invested in Solvents business in Thailand and Vietnam
  • Established Thaioil Ethanol
  • Manufactured diesel and ULG in compliance with the sulfur and BZ aromatics content requirements of the Euro IV

2013-2014

  • Established LABIX
  • Invested in power biz via GPSC &
    TOP SPP
  • Completed Emission Improvement, HVU-2 Debottlenecking & CDU-3 Preheat Train project

2015-2016

  • Completed LABIX & TOP SPP

project (10 to 15 mml/day)

Established Thaioil Treasury

center (TTC)

CFP Investment ($4.8 bn)

2019

  • ERU Carve-out to reduce CFP project cost (CFP cost $4.1 bn)

2021-2023

  • Olefins investment in Chandra Asri (CAP) $1.183 bn
  • Power business restructuring
  • Capital increase

Process Linkage: Beauty of Integration

PROCESS FLOWCHART

ADIP

FUEL GAS

ISOM

LPG

20,000

MX

HDT-1

MX

40,000

HDT-2

HDT-3

CCR-1

ULG95

85,000

CCR-2

CDU-1

50,000

ULG91

45,000

KMT-1

CDU-2

KMT-2

JET

50,000

CDU-3

180,00

KEROSENE

0

HVU-1

HVU-2

FCCU

HDS-2

HVU-3

10,400

95,000

HMU-1

HDS-3

AGO

HMU-2

75,000

TCU

140TH2

DIESEL

19,000

HCU-

1

HCU 2

50,000

FUEL OIL

BBU

BITUMEN

1,800

SRU-1/2

ADIP

SRU-3/4

SULPHUR

2x210

CCR

One of Region's Leading Refineries

10

Total Thailand crude refining capacity 1,243.6 kbd (1)

Market shares for refined petroleum product (3)

Fang (2.5 kbpd)

BCP (122.1 kbpd)

PTTGC (2) (280kbpd)

Thai Oil 22% Share

Nameplate Capacity

Thai Oil (275 kbpd)

PTT's Principal Refiner

BSRC (174 kbpd)

IRPC (2) (215 kbpd)

SPRC (175 kbpd)

31%

30%

market

market

shares

shares

Q4/23

Q1/24

Nelson Index - Regional Comparison (4)

14.0 13.8

10.2 9.8 9.7 8.8

6.6

Reliance

JX

PTTGC

TOP

SK Corp Sinopec

Esso

Remarks:

  • Nelson Complexity Index measures refinery's upgrading capability for comparison
  • It is the ratio of complexity barrels divided by crude distillation capacity

Note: 1. Source: Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), Ministry of Energy Thailand as of May 2024

  1. PTT holds a 47.6% interest in IRPC, a 47.7% interest in PTTGC as at 4 Aug 2020
  2. Calculate by total domestic sales of refined petroleum products (excluding by product & LPG) of Thai Oil divided by total sales of petroleum products in Thailand excl LPG. Source from EPPO
  3. Source: Worldwide Refinery Survey and Complexity Analysis 2019 from Oil & Gas Journal and company information

