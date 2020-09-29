Thai Oil Public : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposition of Assets, Acquisition of Assets and Related Transaction on Execution of Entire Business Transfer Transaction of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (1/2)

Step 1 Approve the disposal of all ordinary shares directly held by the Company in GPSC to PTT Public Company Limited (" PTT ") in the amount of 251,173,540 shares with a par value of Baht 10 each, representing approximately 8.9 percent of all issued shares of GPSC at the total price of approximately Baht 1 6,882 million, before deduction of dividend paid after June 30, 2020 and before completion of the acquisition of shares in GPSC (the " Share Disposal Transaction ")

The Share Disposal Transaction is a connected transaction under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (A.D. 2003) (as amended) (collectively, the " Notifications on Connected Transactions ") since PTT, as the buyer, is the Company's major shareholder. The size of the transaction is equal to 17.0 percent of the net tangible assets (NTA) of the Company and its subsidiaries (based on the Company's consolidated financial statements reviewed by the certified auditor for the period ended June 30, 2020), which is regarded as

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction Thai Oil Public Company Limited

No. AGC2020/037

18 September 2020

Subject Notification of Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting regarding Restructure of Shareholding in the Company's Power Business by way of Disposal of Shares Directly Held by the Company in Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited to PTT Public Company Limited and Acceptance of the Entire Business Transfer of Thai Oil Power Company Limited, which are Acquisition and Disposition of Assets Transactions and Connected Transaction, Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor, and Call for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2020

To President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand Thai Oil Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby informs that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/2020, which was held on August 20, 2020, has passed material resolutions as follows 1. Approve to restructure the Company's shareholding in power business (the "Restructuring Plan"), and to enter into relevant contracts and agreements. The purpose of the Restructuring Plan is to reduce the

complexity of the shareholding structure in the power business of the Company in order to increase transparency, flexibility and efficiency in managing and driving the business forward. In addition, the completion of the Restructuring Plan will increase net cash flow, working capital and liquidity of the Company, and will strengthen the Company's financial position and serve as funds for the Company's future investment projects. The Company expects that it will be able to meet its former target of profits from the power business.

Prior to the Restructuring Plan, the Company holds the effective shareholding in GPSC through its direct shareholding and its shareholding in Thai Oil Power Company Limited ("TP") totaling approximately 24.3 percent of all issued shares of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited ("GPSC"). After the Restructuring Plan, the Company's effective shareholding in GPSC through its direct shareholding will reduce to approximately 20.8 percent of all issued shares of GPSC. In this regard, the Restructuring Plan consists of

