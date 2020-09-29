Thai Oil Public : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposition of Assets, Acquisition of Assets and Related Transaction on Execution of Entire Business Transfer Transaction of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (2/2)
Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction
Thai Oil Public Company Limited
3.8 Appropriateness of the EBT Transaction for TP
To evaluate the fair value of TP, the IFA has gathered and considered information based on TP's financial statements for the past 3 years ending December 31, 2019 which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. as well as information from TP, management interview, and other publicly available information. However, the opinion of the IFA is based upon the assumption that such information is correct, complete, and credible under the current circumstances. Significant changes in business operation may alter the fair value of TP's share price and shareholders' decision considered in the Transaction.
The IFA has valuated TP through 5 approaches as follows:
Book Value Approach
Adjusted Book Value Approach
Market Comparable Approach which consists of 3 approaches:
Price to Book Value Ratio: "P/BV"
Price to Earnings Ratio: "P/E"
Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization "EV/EBITDA"
Transaction Comparable Approach
Discounted Cash Flow Approach
Book Value Approach
Book Value Approach is the approach that values the net asset value or total equity of TP at a moment in time. The IFA used the value with regards to TP's consolidated financial statement as of December 31, 2019.
Table: Book Value Approach
Equity (Financial Statement)
December 31, 2019
Unit: Baht million
Issued and paid-up share capital
2,810.0
Retain earnings (appropriated)
281.0
Retain earnings (unappropriated)
1,072.1
Total Equity Value of TP
4,163.1
The fair valuation under book value approach for TP as of December 31, 2019 results in a total equity value of Baht 4,163.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 22,609.6 million or 84.5 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP.
Market Comparable Approach
The Market Comparable Approach is the share valuation based on the assumption that companies with similar or identical business should contain similar market value ratio. The comparable company selection to valuate enterprise value of TP, the selected comparable companies may have some differences such as accounting, policy, investment policy, size of the company, revenue structure, source of non-core revenue, quality of the business, etc. Therefore, the comparable companies with similar business nature might not cover all the similarities, which might have some differences as mentioned above.
To determine the fair value of TP's common stock through market ratio comparisons, the IFA used the following ratios:
Price to Book Value Ratio ("P/BV")
Price to Earnings Ratio ("P/E")
Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EV/EBITDA")
Table: Comparable Companies
Country
(Baht million)
Company
Business Description
of the
Market
Total
Stock
Revenue
Asset
Capitalization
Debt
Exchange
Ratch Group
RATCH Group Public Company Limited
Public Company
engages in electricity generation and
Limited
distribution in Thailand, Australia and other
foreign countries through natural gas, coal
Thailand
80,837.5
33,046.9
105,446.2
37,055.9
and fuel oil, including solar, wind and
biomass with a production capacity of
7,159.2 MW.
Electricity
Electricity Generating Public Company
Generating Public
Limited engages in the business of
Company Limited
generating and distributing electricity to
the government sector and industrial users
especially in Thailand, the Philippines and
Thailand
123,192.8
35,918.6
215,564.6
96,844.6
Australia through natural gas, liquefied
natural gas, coal, biomass, hydroelectric,
solar energy, wind energy, geothermal
energy and fuel cells with a total capacity
of 5,475.0 MW.
Banpu Power
Banpu Power Public Company Limited
Public Company
engages in the production and distribution
Limited
of electricity to the government sector.
And industrial users especially in Thailand,
Thailand
41,466.2
5,544.6
52,141.4
10,599.8
Japan, China, Lao, and Vietnam through
solar and wind power with a total
production capacity of 2,247.0 MW.
B.Grimm Power
B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited
Public Company
engages in electricity generation and
Limited
distribution in Thailand, Lao, and Vietnam
through natural gas, liquefied natural gas,
Thailand
121,220.9
45,475.1
126,166.7
64,604.6
hydroelectric, solar energy, wind power
and waste energy with a total capacity of
3,019.0 MW.
Gulf Energy
Gulf Energy Development Public Company
Development
Limited engages in the production and
Public Company
distribution of electricity to the
Limited
government sector and industrial users
Thailand
333,328.1
31,928.8
152,603.8
31,982.8
through natural gas, liquefied natural gas,
solar, wind and biomass energy with a total
production capacity of 11,910.0 MW.
Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020 whereby financial information is as of the financial statement ending June 30, 2020
Source: 1/ Market Capitalization as of August 20, 2020
1. Price to Book Value Approach ("P/BV")
The share valuation under P/BV is based on the book value of TP as of December 31, 2019 as stated in the book value approach which is Baht 4 ,1 6 3 . 1 million multiplied by the median of the P/BV ratio of comparable companies for the past 7 - 360 working days.
Table: P/BV of Comparable Companies
Company
P/BV Ratio (Times)
7 days
15 days
7 days
60 days
7 days
120 days
7 days
270 days
360 days
Ratch Group Public
1.4
1.4
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.6
Company Limited
Electricity Generating Public
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.5
1.6
1.6
Company Limited
Banpu Power Public
1.0
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.3
Company Limited
B.Grimm Power Public
3.5
3.5
3.7
3.8
3.6
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.2
Company Limited
Gulf Energy Development
10.9
11.2
11.8
12.2
12.4
11.9
12.0
11.4
10.3
Public Company Limited
Median of P/BV
1.4
1.4
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.6
1.6
1.6
Book Value (Baht million)
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
4,163.1
Equity Value
5,878.6
5,986.3
6,216.4
6,467.9
6,474.2
6,301.9
6,556.9
6,820.1
6,685.3
(Baht million)
Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020
Median of P/BV ratio of comparable companies over the past 12 months is 1.4 - 1.6 times which indicates that the equity value with the range of Baht 5,878.6 million - Baht 6,820.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 19 ,952 .6 million - Baht 20,894.1 million or 74.5 - 78.0 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP.
Nonetheless, the P/BV ratio reflects financial position at a point in time which does not reflect the market value of some assets and events which occurred after the financial statement's date and the asset's ability to generate profit in the future. Thus, this valuation approach may not reflect the fair value of TP.
