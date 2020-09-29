Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Thai Oil    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL

(TOP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Oil Public : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposition of Assets, Acquisition of Assets and Related Transaction on Execution of Entire Business Transfer Transaction of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (2/2)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

3.8 Appropriateness of the EBT Transaction for TP

To evaluate the fair value of TP, the IFA has gathered and considered information based on TP's financial statements for the past 3 years ending December 31, 2019 which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. as well as information from TP, management interview, and other publicly available information. However, the opinion of the IFA is based upon the assumption that such information is correct, complete, and credible under the current circumstances. Significant changes in business operation may alter the fair value of TP's share price and shareholders' decision considered in the Transaction.

The IFA has valuated TP through 5 approaches as follows:

Book Value Approach

Adjusted Book Value Approach

Market Comparable Approach which consists of 3 approaches:

  • Price to Book Value Ratio: "P/BV"
  • Price to Earnings Ratio: "P/E"
  • Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization "EV/EBITDA"

Transaction Comparable Approach

Discounted Cash Flow Approach

Book Value Approach

Book Value Approach is the approach that values the net asset value or total equity of TP at a moment in time. The IFA used the value with regards to TP's consolidated financial statement as of December 31, 2019.

Table: Book Value Approach

Equity (Financial Statement)

December 31, 2019

Unit: Baht million

Issued and paid-up share capital

2,810.0

Retain earnings (appropriated)

281.0

Retain earnings (unappropriated)

1,072.1

Total Equity Value of TP

4,163.1

The fair valuation under book value approach for TP as of December 31, 2019 results in a total equity value of Baht 4,163.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 22,609.6 million or 84.5 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP.

179 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Market Comparable Approach

The Market Comparable Approach is the share valuation based on the assumption that companies with similar or identical business should contain similar market value ratio. The comparable company selection to valuate enterprise value of TP, the selected comparable companies may have some differences such as accounting, policy, investment policy, size of the company, revenue structure, source of non-core revenue, quality of the business, etc. Therefore, the comparable companies with similar business nature might not cover all the similarities, which might have some differences as mentioned above.

To determine the fair value of TP's common stock through market ratio comparisons, the IFA used the following ratios:

  1. Price to Book Value Ratio ("P/BV")
  2. Price to Earnings Ratio ("P/E")
  3. Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EV/EBITDA")

180 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Table: Comparable Companies

Country

(Baht million)

Company

Business Description

of the

Market

Total

Stock

Revenue

Asset

Capitalization

Debt

Exchange

Ratch Group

RATCH Group Public Company Limited

Public Company

engages in electricity generation and

Limited

distribution in Thailand, Australia and other

foreign countries through natural gas, coal

Thailand

80,837.5

33,046.9

105,446.2

37,055.9

and fuel oil, including solar, wind and

biomass with a production capacity of

7,159.2 MW.

Electricity

Electricity Generating Public Company

Generating Public

Limited engages in the business of

Company Limited

generating and distributing electricity to

the government sector and industrial users

especially in Thailand, the Philippines and

Thailand

123,192.8

35,918.6

215,564.6

96,844.6

Australia through natural gas, liquefied

natural gas, coal, biomass, hydroelectric,

solar energy, wind energy, geothermal

energy and fuel cells with a total capacity

of 5,475.0 MW.

Banpu Power

Banpu Power Public Company Limited

Public Company

engages in the production and distribution

Limited

of electricity to the government sector.

And industrial users especially in Thailand,

Thailand

41,466.2

5,544.6

52,141.4

10,599.8

Japan, China, Lao, and Vietnam through

solar and wind power with a total

production capacity of 2,247.0 MW.

B.Grimm Power

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited

Public Company

engages in electricity generation and

Limited

distribution in Thailand, Lao, and Vietnam

through natural gas, liquefied natural gas,

Thailand

121,220.9

45,475.1

126,166.7

64,604.6

hydroelectric, solar energy, wind power

and waste energy with a total capacity of

3,019.0 MW.

Gulf Energy

Gulf Energy Development Public Company

Development

Limited engages in the production and

Public Company

distribution of electricity to the

Limited

government sector and industrial users

Thailand

333,328.1

31,928.8

152,603.8

31,982.8

through natural gas, liquefied natural gas,

solar, wind and biomass energy with a total

production capacity of 11,910.0 MW.

Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020 whereby financial information is as of the financial statement ending June 30, 2020

Source: 1/ Market Capitalization as of August 20, 2020

181 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction

Thai Oil Public Company Limited

1. Price to Book Value Approach ("P/BV")

The share valuation under P/BV is based on the book value of TP as of December 31, 2019 as stated in the book value approach which is Baht 4 ,1 6 3 . 1 million multiplied by the median of the P/BV ratio of comparable companies for the past 7 - 360 working days.

Table: P/BV of Comparable Companies

Company

P/BV Ratio (Times)

7 days

15 days

7 days

60 days

7 days

120 days

7 days

270 days

360 days

Ratch Group Public

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.6

Company Limited

Electricity Generating Public

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.5

1.6

1.6

Company Limited

Banpu Power Public

1.0

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.2

1.3

Company Limited

B.Grimm Power Public

3.5

3.5

3.7

3.8

3.6

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.2

Company Limited

Gulf Energy Development

10.9

11.2

11.8

12.2

12.4

11.9

12.0

11.4

10.3

Public Company Limited

Median of P/BV

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.6

Book Value (Baht million)

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

4,163.1

Equity Value

5,878.6

5,986.3

6,216.4

6,467.9

6,474.2

6,301.9

6,556.9

6,820.1

6,685.3

(Baht million)

Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020

Median of P/BV ratio of comparable companies over the past 12 months is 1.4 - 1.6 times which indicates that the equity value with the range of Baht 5,878.6 million - Baht 6,820.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 19 ,952 .6 million - Baht 20,894.1 million or 74.5 - 78.0 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP.

Nonetheless, the P/BV ratio reflects financial position at a point in time which does not reflect the market value of some assets and events which occurred after the financial statement's date and the asset's ability to generate profit in the future. Thus, this valuation approach may not reflect the fair value of TP.

182 | page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THAI OIL
06:30aTHAI OIL PUBLIC : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposit..
PU
06:30aTHAI OIL PUBLIC : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposit..
PU
09/23PTT signs ethane supply deal with Range for Ohio petrochemical plant
RE
09/23PTT signs ethane supply deal with Range for Ohio petrochemical plant
RE
09/21THAI OIL PUBLIC : Disclosure of Invitation Notice to the Extraordinary General M..
PU
09/21THAI OIL PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda and to nominate candidates for di..
PU
09/18THAI OIL PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Au..
PU
09/18THAI OIL PUBLIC : Appointment of Board of Directors and Board-Committee Member, ..
PU
08/20THAI OIL PUBLIC : Notification of Restructure of Shareholding in the Company's P..
PU
08/20THAI OIL PUBLIC : Announcement of the Director Retirement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 245 B 7 742 M 7 742 M
Net income 2020 -3 299 M -104 M -104 M
Net Debt 2020 91 067 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,5x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 67 321 M 2 126 M 2 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart THAI OIL
Duration : Period :
Thai Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,15 THB
Last Close Price 33,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wirat Uanarumit President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Director
Thosaporn Sirisumphand Chairman
Pattaralada Sangasang Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Rungnapa Janchookiat Vice President-Technology
Chularat Suteethorn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI OIL-52.69%2 126
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD47.77%190 586
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-49.40%149 299
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%64 912
BP PLC-50.29%60 660
NESTE OYJ49.39%41 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group