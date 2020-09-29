Thai Oil Public : Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Disposition of Assets, Acquisition of Assets and Related Transaction on Execution of Entire Business Transfer Transaction of Thai Oil Public Company Limited (2/2)

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction Thai Oil Public Company Limited 3.8 Appropriateness of the EBT Transaction for TP To evaluate the fair value of TP, the IFA has gathered and considered information based on TP's financial statements for the past 3 years ending December 31, 2019 which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd. as well as information from TP, management interview, and other publicly available information. However, the opinion of the IFA is based upon the assumption that such information is correct, complete, and credible under the current circumstances. Significant changes in business operation may alter the fair value of TP's share price and shareholders' decision considered in the Transaction. The IFA has valuated TP through 5 approaches as follows: Book Value Approach Adjusted Book Value Approach Market Comparable Approach which consists of 3 approaches: Price to Book Value Ratio: "P/BV"

Price to Earnings Ratio: "P/E"

Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization "EV/EBITDA" Transaction Comparable Approach Discounted Cash Flow Approach Book Value Approach Book Value Approach is the approach that values the net asset value or total equity of TP at a moment in time. The IFA used the value with regards to TP's consolidated financial statement as of December 31, 2019. Table: Book Value Approach Equity (Financial Statement) December 31, 2019 Unit: Baht million Issued and paid-up share capital 2,810.0 Retain earnings (appropriated) 281.0 Retain earnings (unappropriated) 1,072.1 Total Equity Value of TP 4,163.1 The fair valuation under book value approach for TP as of December 31, 2019 results in a total equity value of Baht 4,163.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 22,609.6 million or 84.5 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP. 179 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction Thai Oil Public Company Limited Market Comparable Approach The Market Comparable Approach is the share valuation based on the assumption that companies with similar or identical business should contain similar market value ratio. The comparable company selection to valuate enterprise value of TP, the selected comparable companies may have some differences such as accounting, policy, investment policy, size of the company, revenue structure, source of non-core revenue, quality of the business, etc. Therefore, the comparable companies with similar business nature might not cover all the similarities, which might have some differences as mentioned above. To determine the fair value of TP's common stock through market ratio comparisons, the IFA used the following ratios: Price to Book Value Ratio ("P/BV") Price to Earnings Ratio ("P/E") Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EV/EBITDA") 180 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction Thai Oil Public Company Limited Table: Comparable Companies Country (Baht million) Company Business Description of the Market Total Stock Revenue Asset Capitalization Debt Exchange Ratch Group RATCH Group Public Company Limited Public Company engages in electricity generation and Limited distribution in Thailand, Australia and other foreign countries through natural gas, coal Thailand 80,837.5 33,046.9 105,446.2 37,055.9 and fuel oil, including solar, wind and biomass with a production capacity of 7,159.2 MW. Electricity Electricity Generating Public Company Generating Public Limited engages in the business of Company Limited generating and distributing electricity to the government sector and industrial users especially in Thailand, the Philippines and Thailand 123,192.8 35,918.6 215,564.6 96,844.6 Australia through natural gas, liquefied natural gas, coal, biomass, hydroelectric, solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy and fuel cells with a total capacity of 5,475.0 MW. Banpu Power Banpu Power Public Company Limited Public Company engages in the production and distribution Limited of electricity to the government sector. And industrial users especially in Thailand, Thailand 41,466.2 5,544.6 52,141.4 10,599.8 Japan, China, Lao, and Vietnam through solar and wind power with a total production capacity of 2,247.0 MW. B.Grimm Power B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited Public Company engages in electricity generation and Limited distribution in Thailand, Lao, and Vietnam through natural gas, liquefied natural gas, Thailand 121,220.9 45,475.1 126,166.7 64,604.6 hydroelectric, solar energy, wind power and waste energy with a total capacity of 3,019.0 MW. Gulf Energy Gulf Energy Development Public Company Development Limited engages in the production and Public Company distribution of electricity to the Limited government sector and industrial users Thailand 333,328.1 31,928.8 152,603.8 31,982.8 through natural gas, liquefied natural gas, solar, wind and biomass energy with a total production capacity of 11,910.0 MW. Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020 whereby financial information is as of the financial statement ending June 30, 2020 Source: 1/ Market Capitalization as of August 20, 2020 181 | page

Independent Financial Advisor's Opinion Report on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets and Related Transaction Thai Oil Public Company Limited 1. Price to Book Value Approach ("P/BV") The share valuation under P/BV is based on the book value of TP as of December 31, 2019 as stated in the book value approach which is Baht 4 ,1 6 3 . 1 million multiplied by the median of the P/BV ratio of comparable companies for the past 7 - 360 working days. Table: P/BV of Comparable Companies Company P/BV Ratio (Times) 7 days 15 days 7 days 60 days 7 days 120 days 7 days 270 days 360 days Ratch Group Public 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.6 Company Limited Electricity Generating Public 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.6 Company Limited Banpu Power Public 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 Company Limited B.Grimm Power Public 3.5 3.5 3.7 3.8 3.6 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 Company Limited Gulf Energy Development 10.9 11.2 11.8 12.2 12.4 11.9 12.0 11.4 10.3 Public Company Limited Median of P/BV 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.6 Book Value (Baht million) 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 4,163.1 Equity Value 5,878.6 5,986.3 6,216.4 6,467.9 6,474.2 6,301.9 6,556.9 6,820.1 6,685.3 (Baht million) Source: Capital IQ as of August 20, 2020 Median of P/BV ratio of comparable companies over the past 12 months is 1.4 - 1.6 times which indicates that the equity value with the range of Baht 5,878.6 million - Baht 6,820.1 million which is lower than the value of the EBT Transaction for TP of Baht 26,773 million by Baht 19 ,952 .6 million - Baht 20,894.1 million or 74.5 - 78.0 percent lower than the value of EBT Transaction for TP. Nonetheless, the P/BV ratio reflects financial position at a point in time which does not reflect the market value of some assets and events which occurred after the financial statement's date and the asset's ability to generate profit in the future. Thus, this valuation approach may not reflect the fair value of TP. 182 | page

