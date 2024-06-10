Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Q1/24 Opportunity Day

20 May 2024

Time : 16:15 - 15:00 hrs.

Disclaimer

2

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.

Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Presentation Agenda

Q1/24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

OUTLOOK

FINAL REMARK

3

Key Market Highlight

Higher GRM/GIM due to Tight Product Supply from Refinery Outages

4

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

CFP Progress

ESG & Recognitions

Key Market Factors

Impact to Oil Prices & Refining Margin

Global Oil Demand Growth

Rising Jet demand to support demand growth

110%

Pre-COVID level (2019)

100%

90%

80%

70%

Total oil demand

60%

growth 1.7%*

Gasoline 0.8%

50%

Gasoil 1.0%

40%

Jet 8.1%

(*2024 vs 2023)

30%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Gasoline

Gasoil

Jet

Source : EA(Apr'24)

Tighter Crude Supply from OPEC+ Cut Extension

OPEC+ extended the additional voluntary cuts through Q2'24 and possible extension at least Q3'24

MBD

MBD

106

4.0

104

3.0

102

2.0

1.0

100

0.0

98

(1.0)

96

(2.0)

94

(3.0)

92

2021

2022

2023

2024

(4.0)

Demand

Supply

Stock Build

Stock Draw

(RHS)

(RHS)

Source : EIA (May'24)

Dubai Price ($/BBL)

Softening crude oil price due to concern on economic slowdown, coupled with higher supply from non-OPEC (US, Canada and Guyana)

Q1'24 81.2

$(2.3)/BBL (QoQ)

Q2TD : $88.7/BBL

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Murban OSP ($/BBL)

Lower crude OSP premium due to higher ME crude supply from ME

refinery maintenance

Q1'24 1.1

$(2.2)/BBL (QoQ)

Tight Product Supply in Q1 from Lower Run

Due to unplanned refinery outages in Asia, US (Cold

90

snap) and Russia (Drone attacks)

Global Refinery Run (MBD)

85

80

75

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2015-2019 Range

2022

2023

2024

Avg 2015-2019

Source : EA (Apr'24)

The Elevated Geopolitical Backdrop

will be the upside risk for crude oil price and product cracks

Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian energy infrastructure

Middle East Conflicts

Iran-Isarael,Isarael-Hamas

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Q2TD : $ 1.7/BBL

SG GRM ($/BBL)

Increasing margins due to tight product supply from refinery outages

Q1'24 7.3

$1.8/BBL (QoQ)

Q2TD : $4.5/BBL

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Q1TD as of 3 Mar 2024

Key Performance Highlight

Higher GIM Owing to Improving Refining Margins and Aromatic Contributions

5

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

CFP Progress

ESG & Recognitions

Refinery

Aromatic & LAB

Lube

Contribution ($/bbl)

Murban OSP

Crude Price

5.00

3.30

1.10

Dubai Price

80.20

83.80

81.20

9.0 $/bbl

1.1 $/bbl

0.4 $/bbl

QoQ 1.8 $/bbl

QoQ 0.1 $/bbl

QoQ 0.1 $/bbl

  • Lower crude oil price owing to concerns on global economic slowdown, coupled with higher supply from Non- OPEC including US, Canada and Guyana
  • Higher gasoline spread supported by lower supply from US refinery shutdown due to cold snap
  • Softer middle distillate cracks from higher supply in region after arbitrage flow from Asia to EU was uneconomical due to high freight cost. Besides, demand for heating oil reduced after EU switched to use cheaper gas
  • Increasing HSFO spread driven by higher bunker demand and lower supply from OPEC+ cut
  • Lower crude premium due to higher ME crude supply from ME refinery maintenance
  • Slightly softer PX margin from concerns over global economic slowdown and persistent low PTA margin
  • Higher BZ margin from tight BZ supply after BZ producers shut their production due to cold snap and persistent low BZ inventory in China
  • Lower LAB contribution from concerns over economic slowdown, higher supply after LAB producer in India restart its production after finished maintenance, and high BZ price
  • Increasing Base Oil margin due to limited supply from lower export from Japan and plant maintenance in Asia
  • Softer Bitumen spread from higher HSFO price and softer demand from limited on-going road projects and funding

Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24

10.0

Market GRM

9.0

7.2

Stock G/(L)

(3.5)

(5.0)

0.1

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

GIM

10.4

Mkt

11.8

8.6

Acc

8.3

3.6

10.5

0.4

1.1

1.1

0.9

0.5

6.4

8.9

1.0

2.1

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Refinery

Aromatic & LAB

Lube

Key Business Highlight

Low Refinery Utilization due to CDU-3 Unplanned Shutdown

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

OperationalCommercial

6

Final Remark

CFP Progress

ESG & Recognitions

Financial

High and Reliable Refinery Production

U-Rate %

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Refinery

112%

111%

105% (1)

Aromatics

67%

79%

76%

LAB

121%

123%

120%

Base Oil

79%

76%

70%

  1. CDU-3unplanned shutdown in Jan'24

Optimized Production

18%

18%

18%

GASOLINE

16%

16%

18%

JET

39%

37%

37%

DIESEL

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Crude Optimization

1%

1%

Others i.e. WAF, US

6%

Far East

7%

5%

Local

94%

94%

Middle

92%

East

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Capture High Local & Indochina Sales

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Local

87%

84%

87%

Indochina

10%

13%

10%

Other exports

3%

3%

3%

Continuously Enhanced Cost Management

Operating Cost

Interest Expense

2.8

2.6

2.1

2.4

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.7

1.9

1.9

1.4

1.7

FY/22

FY/23

Q1/23

Q1/24

Successful Repurchased USD Bond 120 MUSD

(Mar-Apr'24)

Repurchased Amount

120 MUSD (2)

Booked extra gain in Q1/24

232 MB (3)

Note: (2) A portion of US$600 million Debentures due in 2050. Repurchased amount in Q1 and Q2 was 24.6 and 95.4 MUSD, respectively, Therefore, the debentures outstanding due in 2050 was US$480 million

  1. Extra gain to be booked in Q1/24 and Q2/24

S&P revised up standalone to "BB-"(Apr'24)

S&P Global Ratings affirmed 'BBB' Rating With Stable Outlook; SACP Revised Up To 'BB-' from "B+"

Key Progress on Clean Fuel Project (CFP)

7

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

CFP Progress

ESG & Recognitions

Capacity Growth

400 KBD

(+40%)

275 KBD

Upgrading Product Mix

Unit : % vol by grade

25%

Light

Distillate

23%

62%

Middle

53%

Distillate

17%

(Diesel/Jet)

13%

Other

7%

0%

Fuel Oil

Key Progress (Commercial)

  • Collaborate with PTT Group to secure heavy crude purchase and gain experience on heavy crude trading activity
  • Collaborate with partnership to secure product offtake

Key Progress (Construction)

Existing

With CFP

Existing

With CFP

Progress

as of Mar'24

• HDS-4 test run successfully and

produced on-specEURO-5 Gasoil

since mid of February

Feedstock Flexibility

Heavy Crude Sources

Unit : % vol

40-50%Light

96.0%

• All Modules were completely installed

Going Forward

Crude

North

Middle

America

East

Medium

5 - 15%

100%

Crude

Heavy

40-50%

Crude

South

America

Existing

With CFP

• CDU-4 Complex is under focused for being ready to the next sequential test run

• CDU-4 Complex hydro-test and Instrument loop check are under conducted

• RHCU/HCU construction is in progress

HDS-4

CDU-4

RHCU

Successfully Start up

(Feb'24)

Complex Start Up

Start Up

Our Commitment towards Sustainability

8

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

CFP Progress

ESG & Recognitions

ESG & Recognitions

The Highest Score (Top1%) for

Sustainability Awards of Honor

Sustainable Development for the

Highest Rating "AAA" in SET ESG

in SET Awards 2023

9th year & DJSI Member for 11th

Ratings as a sustainable stock listed

for 6th Consecutive years

consecutive year in oil & gas

for 9th Consecutive year

refining and marketing industry

E

S

G

ENVIRONMENT

SOCIAL

GOVERNANCE

Hope Library for Wat Manorom School

Thaioil Sport for Youth

Thaioil donated 300 books to the library

Thaioil and Thailand Swimming Association

Highlight CSR Activities

including story books, general

set up a program to train swimming skills to

knowledge books and educational

youth in Lamchabang, which aims to

in Q1/ 2024

books for children

reduce drowning incidents

Presentation Agenda

Q1/24

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

OUTLOOK

FINAL REMARK

9

Financial Performance

Higher Net Operating Profit from Improving Refinery and Aromatics Business

10

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Overall

Refinery

Aromatic & LAB

Base Oil

GIM

Power

Olefins

Solvent & Ethanol

All business

F/S & others

TOP Group Net Profit and Contribution*

Q1/24

TOP Group Net Profit

5,863

Q4/23: 2,944

Q1/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

4,554 MB

2,944 MB

5,863 MB

Unit : Million Baht (MB)

Stock g/l & Write down on crude & product inventory

2,919 (QoQ)

Net Operating Profit

8,798

Q4/23 : 5,266

3,532 (QoQ)

Stock G/(L) & Write down on crude & product inventory

(742)

Q4/23 : (3,337)

2,595 (QoQ)

Other Items

Net operating profit

Other items incl FX g/l on asset & liability, hedging g/l, tax & non- recurring items(1)

Remark : (1) Other Items Details

• Financial Instruments gain/(loss), and unrealized on financial instruments gain/(loss), and others : Q1/23 645 MB, Q4/23 919 MB, Q1/24 (110) MB

• Foreign exchange gain / (loss) on foreign currency assets and liabilities : Q1/23 (619) MB, Q4/23 806 MB, Q1/24 763 MB

• Reversal of income tax (expense) : Q1/23 (1,805) MB, Q4/23 (710) MB, Q1/24 (1,464) MB

(2,193)

Q4/23 : 1,015

3,208 (QoQ)

Q1/23Q4/23Q1/24

*Contribution excluding Stock g/(l) & one-time items

Petroleum & Lube

Petchem

Power

Others & New Business

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 07:27:02 UTC.