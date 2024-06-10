Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Q1/24 Opportunity Day
20 May 2024
Time : 16:15 - 15:00 hrs.
Presentation Agenda
Q1/24
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARK
3
Key Market Highlight
Higher GRM/GIM due to Tight Product Supply from Refinery Outages
4
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
CFP Progress
ESG & Recognitions
Key Market Factors
Impact to Oil Prices & Refining Margin
Global Oil Demand Growth
Rising Jet demand to support demand growth
110%
Pre-COVID level (2019)
100%
90%
80%
70%
Total oil demand
60%
growth 1.7%*
Gasoline 0.8%
50%
Gasoil 1.0%
40%
Jet 8.1%
(*2024 vs 2023)
30%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Gasoline
Gasoil
Jet
Source : EA(Apr'24)
Tighter Crude Supply from OPEC+ Cut Extension
OPEC+ extended the additional voluntary cuts through Q2'24 and possible extension at least Q3'24
MBD
MBD
106
4.0
104
3.0
102
2.0
1.0
100
0.0
98
(1.0)
96
(2.0)
94
(3.0)
92
2021
2022
2023
2024
(4.0)
Demand
Supply
Stock Build
Stock Draw
(RHS)
(RHS)
Source : EIA (May'24)
Dubai Price ($/BBL)
Softening crude oil price due to concern on economic slowdown, coupled with higher supply from non-OPEC (US, Canada and Guyana)
Q1'24 81.2
$(2.3)/BBL (QoQ)
Q2TD : $88.7/BBL
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Murban OSP ($/BBL)
Lower crude OSP premium due to higher ME crude supply from ME
refinery maintenance
Q1'24 1.1
$(2.2)/BBL (QoQ)
Tight Product Supply in Q1 from Lower Run
Due to unplanned refinery outages in Asia, US (Cold
90
snap) and Russia (Drone attacks)
Global Refinery Run (MBD)
85
80
75
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
2015-2019 Range
2022
2023
2024
Avg 2015-2019
Source : EA (Apr'24)
The Elevated Geopolitical Backdrop
will be the upside risk for crude oil price and product cracks
Russia-Ukraine
Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian energy infrastructure
Middle East Conflicts
Iran-Isarael,Isarael-Hamas
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q2TD : $ 1.7/BBL
SG GRM ($/BBL)
Increasing margins due to tight product supply from refinery outages
Q1'24 7.3
$1.8/BBL (QoQ)
Q2TD : $4.5/BBL
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1TD as of 3 Mar 2024
Key Performance Highlight
Higher GIM Owing to Improving Refining Margins and Aromatic Contributions
5
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
CFP Progress
ESG & Recognitions
Refinery
Aromatic & LAB
Lube
Contribution ($/bbl)
Murban OSP
Crude Price
5.00
3.30
1.10
Dubai Price
80.20
83.80
81.20
9.0 $/bbl
1.1 $/bbl
0.4 $/bbl
QoQ 1.8 $/bbl
QoQ 0.1 $/bbl
QoQ 0.1 $/bbl
- Lower crude oil price owing to concerns on global economic slowdown, coupled with higher supply from Non- OPEC including US, Canada and Guyana
- Higher gasoline spread supported by lower supply from US refinery shutdown due to cold snap
- Softer middle distillate cracks from higher supply in region after arbitrage flow from Asia to EU was uneconomical due to high freight cost. Besides, demand for heating oil reduced after EU switched to use cheaper gas
- Increasing HSFO spread driven by higher bunker demand and lower supply from OPEC+ cut
- Lower crude premium due to higher ME crude supply from ME refinery maintenance
- Slightly softer PX margin from concerns over global economic slowdown and persistent low PTA margin
- Higher BZ margin from tight BZ supply after BZ producers shut their production due to cold snap and persistent low BZ inventory in China
- Lower LAB contribution from concerns over economic slowdown, higher supply after LAB producer in India restart its production after finished maintenance, and high BZ price
- Increasing Base Oil margin due to limited supply from lower export from Japan and plant maintenance in Asia
- Softer Bitumen spread from higher HSFO price and softer demand from limited on-going road projects and funding
Q1/23 Q4/23 Q1/24
10.0
Market GRM
9.0
7.2
Stock G/(L)
(3.5)
(5.0)
0.1
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
GIM
10.4
Mkt
11.8
8.6
Acc
8.3
3.6
10.5
0.4
1.1
1.1
0.9
0.5
6.4
8.9
1.0
2.1
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Refinery
Aromatic & LAB
Lube
Key Business Highlight
Low Refinery Utilization due to CDU-3 Unplanned Shutdown
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
OperationalCommercial
6
Final Remark
CFP Progress
ESG & Recognitions
Financial
High and Reliable Refinery Production
U-Rate %
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Refinery
112%
111%
105% (1)
Aromatics
67%
79%
76%
LAB
121%
123%
120%
Base Oil
79%
76%
70%
- CDU-3unplanned shutdown in Jan'24
Optimized Production
18%
18%
18%
GASOLINE
16%
16%
18%
JET
39%
37%
37%
DIESEL
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Crude Optimization
1%
1%
Others i.e. WAF, US
6%
Far East
7%
5%
Local
94%
94%
Middle
92%
East
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Capture High Local & Indochina Sales
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Local
87%
84%
87%
Indochina
10%
13%
10%
Other exports
3%
3%
3%
Continuously Enhanced Cost Management
Operating Cost
Interest Expense
2.8
2.6
2.1
2.4
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.7
1.9
1.9
1.4
1.7
FY/22
FY/23
Q1/23
Q1/24
Successful Repurchased USD Bond 120 MUSD
(Mar-Apr'24)
Repurchased Amount
120 MUSD (2)
Booked extra gain in Q1/24
232 MB (3)
Note: (2) A portion of US$600 million Debentures due in 2050. Repurchased amount in Q1 and Q2 was 24.6 and 95.4 MUSD, respectively, Therefore, the debentures outstanding due in 2050 was US$480 million
- Extra gain to be booked in Q1/24 and Q2/24
S&P revised up standalone to "BB-"(Apr'24)
S&P Global Ratings affirmed 'BBB' Rating With Stable Outlook; SACP Revised Up To 'BB-' from "B+"
Key Progress on Clean Fuel Project (CFP)
7
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
CFP Progress
ESG & Recognitions
Capacity Growth
400 KBD
(+40%)
275 KBD
Upgrading Product Mix
Unit : % vol by grade
25%
Light
Distillate
23%
62%
Middle
53%
Distillate
17%
(Diesel/Jet)
13%
Other
7%
0%
Fuel Oil
Key Progress (Commercial)
- Collaborate with PTT Group to secure heavy crude purchase and gain experience on heavy crude trading activity
- Collaborate with partnership to secure product offtake
Key Progress (Construction)
Existing
With CFP
Existing
With CFP
Progress
as of Mar'24
• HDS-4 test run successfully and
produced on-specEURO-5 Gasoil
since mid of February
Feedstock Flexibility
Heavy Crude Sources
Unit : % vol
40-50%Light
96.0%
• All Modules were completely installed
Going Forward
Crude
North
Middle
America
East
Medium
5 - 15%
100%
Crude
Heavy
40-50%
Crude
South
America
Existing
With CFP
• CDU-4 Complex is under focused for being ready to the next sequential test run
• CDU-4 Complex hydro-test and Instrument loop check are under conducted
• RHCU/HCU construction is in progress
HDS-4
CDU-4
RHCU
Successfully Start up
(Feb'24)
Complex Start Up
Start Up
Our Commitment towards Sustainability
8
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
CFP Progress
ESG & Recognitions
ESG & Recognitions
The Highest Score (Top1%) for
Sustainability Awards of Honor
Sustainable Development for the
Highest Rating "AAA" in SET ESG
in SET Awards 2023
9th year & DJSI Member for 11th
Ratings as a sustainable stock listed
for 6th Consecutive years
consecutive year in oil & gas
for 9th Consecutive year
refining and marketing industry
E
S
G
ENVIRONMENT
SOCIAL
GOVERNANCE
Hope Library for Wat Manorom School
Thaioil Sport for Youth
Thaioil donated 300 books to the library
Thaioil and Thailand Swimming Association
Highlight CSR Activities
including story books, general
set up a program to train swimming skills to
knowledge books and educational
youth in Lamchabang, which aims to
in Q1/ 2024
books for children
reduce drowning incidents
Presentation Agenda
Q1/24
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARK
9
Financial Performance
Higher Net Operating Profit from Improving Refinery and Aromatics Business
10
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Overall
Refinery
Aromatic & LAB
Base Oil
GIM
Power
Olefins
Solvent & Ethanol
All business
F/S & others
TOP Group Net Profit and Contribution*
Q1/24
TOP Group Net Profit
5,863
Q4/23: 2,944
Q1/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
4,554 MB
2,944 MB
5,863 MB
Unit : Million Baht (MB)
Stock g/l & Write down on crude & product inventory
2,919 (QoQ)
Net Operating Profit
8,798
Q4/23 : 5,266
3,532 (QoQ)
Stock G/(L) & Write down on crude & product inventory
(742)
Q4/23 : (3,337)
2,595 (QoQ)
Other Items
Net operating profit
Other items incl FX g/l on asset & liability, hedging g/l, tax & non- recurring items(1)
Remark : (1) Other Items Details
• Financial Instruments gain/(loss), and unrealized on financial instruments gain/(loss), and others : Q1/23 645 MB, Q4/23 919 MB, Q1/24 (110) MB
• Foreign exchange gain / (loss) on foreign currency assets and liabilities : Q1/23 (619) MB, Q4/23 806 MB, Q1/24 763 MB
• Reversal of income tax (expense) : Q1/23 (1,805) MB, Q4/23 (710) MB, Q1/24 (1,464) MB
(2,193)
Q4/23 : 1,015
3,208 (QoQ)
Q1/23Q4/23Q1/24
*Contribution excluding Stock g/(l) & one-time items
Petroleum & Lube
Petchem
Power
Others & New Business
