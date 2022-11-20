Advanced search
    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL

(TOP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-17
54.50 THB   +1.87%
11/20Thai Oil : Q3/ 2022 Opportunity Day
PU
11/10THAI OIL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/09Thai Oil : MD&A Quarter 3/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Oil : Q3/ 2022 Opportunity Day

11/20/2022 | 11:59pm EST
Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Q3/22

Opportunity Day

21 Nov 2022

Time : 11:15 - 12:00 hrs.

1

2

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.

Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

3

Presentation Agenda (Q3/22)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

OUTLOOK

FINAL REMARKS

Normalized GRM
From slower demand growth, but still above pre-covidlevel GRM ($/BBL)
GRM: $6.7/BBL $18.4/BBL (QoQ)
GIM: $8.8/BBL $16.8/BBL (QoQ)
Pre-COVID(avg. 2017-2019)

Positive Net Profit in Q3'22

4

From Normalized GRM and Stock Loss

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategy - 3Vs

Key Events

  1. Market Factors

Slower Demand Growth on Recession Fears and China's COVID Policy

FED and ECB Interest Rate (%)

Global Oil Demand (MBD)

FED

+0.75%

Pre-COVID (2019 Level)

Apr'22 revision

(Sep'22)

ECB

+0.75%

Oct'22 revision

(Sep'22)

  1. Decline in Net Profit from 2 Major Factors

Stock Loss

From sharp drop in crude oil price

DB Price ($/BBL) $90.9/BBL

$22.3/BBL (QoQ)

Concerns over New Chinese Export Quota

China's Export Quota for Gasoline/Jet/Gasoil (MT)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Softer GRM from slower demand growth on concerns over global

Refinery economic slowdown

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Slower oil demand growth on global economic concerns and China's COVID policy

5th batch : new export

quota 13.25 MT

4th Batch

3rd Batch

2nd Batch

1st Batch

  • China announced a new batch of refined products export quota of 13.25 MT, including Gasoline, Gasoil and Jet fuel, during Q4'22-Q1'23

Higher contribution from Lube on

Lube

lower HSFO price

Higher contribution from Petrochemical on softer gasoline

Limited increase in OPEC production

amid low OPEC spare capacity

Higher non-OPEC production from US

Global Low Inventories with Stock Below 5-year Average

5yr-range

Avg. 17-21

2019

2020

2021

2022

Aromatics price and limited supply from maintenance

  1. Successful Recapitalization Plan
    Successful on Equity Offering

17 Feb 22

7 Apr 22

In Jun 22

In Sep'22

In Oct'22

BoD

AGM

GPSC Share Sale Equity Offering (Base) Stabilization period

Approval for

Approval for

Execution

THB 10,288 million

(Over-Allotment)

Recap Plan

Recap plan

THB 80.2 million

Q3 & 9M/22 Key Performance Highlights

Softer GRM Amid Strong Contribution from Aromatics & LAB, and Lube

5

Market Highlight

Contribution ($/bbl)

QoQ Dubai declined from $113.2/bbl to $90.9/bbl

YoY Dubai rose from $72.6/bbl to $90.9/bbl

Concerns over global economic slowdown impacting oil demand growth following a massive

Crude

interest rate hike from Central banks around the world

Weak Chinese demand from COVID restriction

Lower OPEC+ supply after OPEC+ decided to cut its oil production quota by 2 mbd from Nov

QoQ Mkt GRM softened from $25.1/bbl to $6.7/bbl

YoY Mkt GRM improved from $0.9/bbl to $12.9/bbl

  • Weak Gasoline spread due to softer demand Indonesia and China following Indonesia's subsidy cuts and China's zero-Covid policy

RefinerySofter Middle Distillate spreads from higher supply after refineries switch to product more middle

distillate because the spreads are higher than gasoline spread. However, low global middle

distillate inventory remained support middle distillate spread

  • Decreasing LSFO spread from softer demand on concerns over global economic slowdown
  • Declining HSFO spread as Russia's supply continued to flow to market via Middle East

Aromatic

QoQ Contributions rose from $0.0/bbl to $0.2/bbl

YoY Contributions dropped from $2.1/bbl to $0.3/bbl

  • Increasing PX margin on softer gasoline price and limited supply from maintenance

LAB

Improving BZ margins on softer gasoline price and improving styrene monomer margins

Strong LAB Contribution on softer feedstock price amid weak demand during monsoon season

QoQ Contribution increase from $0.8/bbl to $1.9/bbl

Lube

YoY Contribution dropped from $1.9/bbl to $1.1/bbl

Increasing Base Oil & Bitumen margins on lower HSFO price amid weak demand during rainy season

Dubai ($/bbl) (ending price)

Mkt. GRM ($/bbl) exclude stock G/L

Stock G/L($/bbl)

GIM ($/bbl)

Mkt 25.6

8.8

4.9

14.2

Acc 33.4

(0.7)

10.2

18.7

Refinery

Aromatic & LAB

Lube

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 04:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
