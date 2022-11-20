Thai Oil : Q3/ 2022 Opportunity Day

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.
Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.
3
Presentation Agenda (Q3/22)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARKS
Normalized GRM
From slower demand growth, but still abovepre-covidlevelGRM ($/BBL)
GRM: $6.7/BBL$18.4/BBL (QoQ)
GIM: $8.8/BBL$16.8/BBL (QoQ)
Pre-COVID(avg.2017-2019)
Positive Net Profit in Q3'22
4
From Normalized GRM and Stock Loss
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategy - 3Vs
Key Events
Market Factors
Slower Demand Growth on Recession Fears and China's COVID Policy
FED and ECB Interest Rate (%)
Global Oil Demand (MBD)
FED
+0.75%
Pre-COVID (2019 Level)
Apr'22 revision
(Sep'22)
ECB
+0.75%
Oct'22 revision
(Sep'22)
Decline in Net Profit from 2 Major Factors
Stock Loss
From sharp drop in crude oil price
DB Price ($/BBL) $90.9/BBL
$22.3/BBL (QoQ)
Concerns over New Chinese Export Quota
China's Export Quota for Gasoline/Jet/Gasoil (MT)
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Softer GRM from slower demand growth on concerns over global
Refinery economic slowdown
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Slower oil demand growth on global economic concerns and China's COVID policy
5th batch : new export
quota 13.25 MT
4th Batch
3rd Batch
2nd Batch
1st Batch
China announced a new batch of refined products export quota of 13.25 MT, including Gasoline, Gasoil and Jet fuel, during Q4'22-Q1'23
Higher contribution from Lube on
Lube
lower HSFO price
Higher contribution from Petrochemical on softer gasoline
Limited increase in OPEC production
amid low OPEC spare capacity
Higher non-OPEC production from US
Global Low Inventories with Stock Below 5-year Average
5yr-range
Avg. 17-21
2019
2020
2021
2022
Aromatics price and limited supply from maintenance
Successful Recapitalization Plan
Successful on Equity Offering
17 Feb 22
7 Apr 22
In Jun 22
In Sep'22
In Oct'22
BoD
AGM
GPSC Share Sale Equity Offering (Base) Stabilization period
Approval for
Approval for
Execution
THB 10,288 million
(Over-Allotment)
Recap Plan
Recap plan
THB 80.2 million
Q3 & 9M/22 Key Performance Highlights
Softer GRM Amid Strong Contribution from Aromatics & LAB, and Lube
5
Market Highlight
Contribution ($/bbl)
QoQ Dubai declined from $113.2/bbl to $90.9/bbl
YoY Dubai rose from $72.6/bbl to $90.9/bbl
Concerns over global economic slowdown impacting oil demand growth following a massive
Crude
•
interest rate hike from Central banks around the world
Weak Chinese demand from COVID restriction
•
Lower OPEC+ supply after OPEC+ decided to cut its oil production quota by 2 mbd from Nov
QoQ Mkt GRM softened from $25.1/bbl to $6.7/bbl
YoY Mkt GRM improved from $0.9/bbl to $12.9/bbl
Weak Gasoline spread due to softer demand Indonesia and China following Indonesia's subsidy cuts and China's zero-Covid policy
Refinery • Softer Middle Distillate spreads from higher supply after refineries switch to product more middle
distillate because the spreads are higher than gasoline spread. However, low global middle
distillate inventory remained support middle distillate spread
Decreasing LSFO spread from softer demand on concerns over global economic slowdown
Declining HSFO spread as Russia's supply continued to flow to market via Middle East
Aromatic
QoQ Contributions rose from $0.0/bbl to $0.2/bbl
YoY Contributions dropped from $2.1/bbl to $0.3/bbl
Increasing PX margin on softer gasoline price and limited supply from maintenance
LAB
Improving BZ margins on softer gasoline price and improving styrene monomer margins
Strong LAB Contribution on softer feedstock price amid weak demand during monsoon season
QoQ Contribution increase from $0.8/bbl to $1.9/bbl
Lube
YoY Contribution dropped from $1.9/bbl to $1.1/bbl
Increasing Base Oil & Bitumen margins on lower HSFO price amid weak demand during rainy season
Dubai ($/bbl) (ending price)
Mkt. GRM ($/bbl) exclude stock G/L
Stock G/L($/bbl)
GIM ($/bbl)
Mkt 25.6
8.8
4.9
14.2
Acc 33.4
(0.7)
10.2
18.7
Refinery
Aromatic & LAB
Lube
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Thai Oil pcl published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 04:58:07 UTC.