Thai Oil Public Company Limited

Q3 & 9M/23 Opportunity Day

8 Dec 2023

Time : 13:15 - 14:00 hrs.

1

Disclaimer

2

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Please do not circulate this material. If you are not an intended recipient, you must not read, disclose, copy, retain, distribute or take any action in reliance upon it.

Some statements made in this material are forward-looking with relevant assumptions, which are subject to uncertainties, which may cause the actual result/performance to be materially deviated from any future result/performance implied by such forward-looking statements. Please note that the company and management/staff are not capable to control and guarantee if these forward-looking statements will be accurately materialized, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Presentation Agenda (Q3/23)

3

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

OUTLOOK

FINAL REMARK

Key Market Highlight

Decent GRM/GIM due to Limited Supply from Refinery Outages

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Strategy - 3Vs

Market Factors

4

Final Remark

Oil Spill Incident Update

Dubai Price ($/BBL)

Supply tightness from Saudi and Russia

Recovery in Global Oil Demand

recovered product demand led by jet/kero

Global Oil Demand Growth

(avg.2019 = 100%)

120%

Pre-COVID level (2019)

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source : FGE (Oct'23)

Gasoil

Gasoline

Jet

Crude balance remains deficit in Q4

driven by Saudi production cut and Russia export cut

MBD

2023 Demand 100.9 MBD (+1.8 MBD YoY)

MBD

104

2023 Production 101.3 MBD (+1.3 MBD YoY)

4.0

102

3.0

2.0

100

1.0

98

0.0

96

(1.0)

(2.0)

94

(3.0)

92

(4.0)

Q1/21 Q3/21 Q1/22 Q3/22 Q1/23 Q3/23 Q1/24 Q3/24

Source : EIA (Oct'23)

production cut

86.7

$8.9/BBL (QoQ)

Q4TD : $87.3/BBL

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q3/20

Q2/21

Q1/22

Q4/22

Q3/23

Murban OSP ($/BBL)

Softening demand due to plant maintenance

1.8

$1.0/BBL (QoQ)

Q4 : $3.3/BBL

Low Global Product Inventory

Israel - Hamas Conflict

with stock below 5-year average for Middle Distillates

US/ARA/Singapore

US/ARA/Singapore

Potential Impact:

Mbbl

Middle Distillates Inventory

Mbbl

Gasoline Inventory

300

300

• Short term and Limited

impact to oil flows as the

250

280

war is unlikely to spread.

200

260

Factor to watch:

150

240

• Risk of Strait of Hormuz

100

220

closure if it is escalated

to proxy war between

Jan

Mar May

Jul

Sep

Nov

Jan

Mar

May

Jul

Sep

Nov

5yr-range

Avg. 18-22

2022

2023

US and Iran.

Source : Reuters (Oct'23)

Q1/19

Q4/19

Q3/20

Q2/21

Q1/22

Q4/22

Q3/23

SG GRM ($/BBL)

Decent margin especially middle distillate cracks

9.5

$5.5/BBL (QoQ)

Q4TD : $4.1/BBL

Q1/19 Q4/19 Q3/20 Q2/21 Q1/22 Q4/22 Q3/23

Q4TD as of 10 Nov'23

Key Performance Highlight

Stronger GIM Mainly from Refinery Business

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Market Highlight

0.5

$/bbl

Q3/23

22.2

$/bbl

Lube

Refinery

GIM ($/bbl)

0.7

$/bbl

23.3

Aromatic & LAB

  • Higher crude oil price due to limited supply after Saudi extended production cut and Russia

Crude Oil

prolonged oil export cut.

Robust Middle Distillate spreads mainly from limited supply as Russia banned gasoil export

starting in Sep'23 amid refinery outages.

Increasing Gasoline Spread due to refinery outages from planned and unplanned

maintenance in the US and Europe.

Refinery

Softer crude premium as softening demand in Northern Asia amid increasing supply from US.

Decreasing PX margin due to higher feedstock cost and increasing supply after maintenance.

Softer BZ margin pressured by weak downstream market, coupled with lower-than-expected

economic growth in China.

Aromatic & LAB

Stable LAB contribution from slightly higher gross margin amid softening demand during

monsoon season.

  • Softening Base Oil and Bitumen margin due to lower demand during raining season and higher supply, together with concern over China's economic slowdown.

Lube

5

Final Remark

Strategy - 3Vs

Oil Spill Incident Update

Contribution ($/bbl)

Murban OSP

Crude Price

7.3

2.8

3.2

1.8

Dubai Price

86.7

100.2

77.8

81.6

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

Market GRM

12.4

12.9

9.0

4.5

Stock G/(L)

9.8

4.5

(2.0)

1.5

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

13.6

GIM

10.5

Mkt

6.2

14.2

Acc

4.2

23.3

18.7

12.0

0.5

0.7

1.1

0.8

22.2

0.3

0.8

17.5

0.8

10.5

0.9

2.5

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

Refinery

Aromatic & LAB

Lube

Key Business Highlight

6

Strong Refinery Utilization and Commitment to Clients with Competitive Cost

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Strategy - 3Vs

Oil Spill Incident Update

Operational

CommercialFinancial

High and reliable refinery production

Crude optimization

Continuously enhanced cost management

U-Rate %

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

Refinery

113%

110%*

108%

112%

Aromatics

71%

74%

73%

71%

LAB

125%

123%

119%

123%

Base Oil

83%

79%

90%

80%

*Oil spill incident in early Sep'23

2%

1%

7%

90%

Q2/23

3%

7%

90%

Q3/23

2%

1%

9%

89%

9M/22

1%

2%

7%

90%

9M/23

Others i.e. WAF, US

Far East

Local

Middle

East

through Orchestra

Group's Cash Cost ($/bbl)

Operating Cost

2.5

Interest Expense (net)

2.1

2.4

2.3

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

1.4

1.7

1.8

1.6

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/23

Optimized production

Capture high local & Indochina sales

Interim Dividend Payment

18%

17%

38%

18%

18%

38%

19%

14%

37%

18%

18%

38%

GASOLINE

JET

DIESEL

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

Local

86%

85%

85%

86%

Indochina

12%

11%

12%

12%

Other exports

2%

4%

3%

2%

Interim Dividend: THB 0.65/Share Payment date: 22 Sep 23

Q2/23

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

3Vs Strategy : Achievement

7

Solid Progress on Key Strategic Projects

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Strategy - 3Vs

Oil Spill Incident Update

01

CFP

94%

Progress as of

Sep'23

VALUE MAXIMIZATION

Last CFP module which are RHCU component

were transferred to site for installation safely early

Oct 2023.

HDS-4 is on progress of pre-commissioningand

moving towards to mechanic completion end of

this year and commissioning test early of 2024.

Utility system and CDU-4 complex construction

are in progress for commissioning throughout

2024.

02 VALUE ENHANCEMENT

Market Expansion

• Focusing on target countries (Vietnam, India,

Indonesia).

• TOPNEXT as international marketing arm of Thaioil for Petroleum, Lube, Aromatics & LAB, Solvent & Chemical, HVPs.

03 VALUE DIVERSIFICATION

CAP

HVP

• Prepare for the upcoming FID of Chlor-Alkali(CA) &

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Plant (On-going)

• Signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with INALUM for

product offtake and collaborate to support

Aluminum Downstreaming and Domestic EV

Ecosystem.

New product launched

Other New S-Curve

  • Biojet: Study, develop and invest in BioJet fuels production with
    PTTGROUP.
  • Biochemical/Bioplastic: Study in- depth on the shortlisted products.
  • Hydrogen/CCS/CCU: Feasibility study with PTT group.

HVB

  • Market Attractiveness
  • Strategic fit with TOP
  • Focus on D&S in 3 applications :
    1. Personal care
    2. Home care
    3. Industrial care

TOPLSol C9ALS, Isopentane M, TOPSol WO1, Pentane VPS (C), Hexane TPC, Cyclopentane 97%, TOPSolP200

Disinfectants Surfactants

Oil Spill Incident Update

Quick Situation Resolved and Ongoing Investigation

8

Key Highlights

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Key Market Highlight

Key Performance Highlights

Key Business Highlights

Strategy - 3Vs

Oil Spill Incident Update

Incident Timeline

Operational

Impact

Financial

Status

Investigation

  • Found oil spill around SBM-2 (estimated approx. 60,000 Liters)
  • Laid down oil booms and used oil dispersant
  • Established Emergency Control center

3 Sep 2023

4 Sep 2023

  • SBM-1could be used instead of SBM-2.
  • Crude & products are stored for 30 days.

Expenses

Booked in Q3/23 ~155 MB

Total expenses is undergoing

inspection

Insurance Policies:

All Risk (PD & BI)

Marine Cargo

Pollution Legal Liability

Third Party Liability

  • Ongoing investigation by experts and government agencies.
  • Conducted with independence and transparency.
  • Established Oil Spill Command Center

Environmental

  • Collaborate with government agencies to engage environment experts to conduct environmental studies and develop environmental restoration projects as required.

7 Sep 2023

  • Oil spill successfully resolved
  • No remaining of residue
  • Closed Oil Spill Command Center

ESG Response

Social

  • Engage in discussions, disseminate information and gather feedbacks on concerns from community.

Governance

  • Collaborate with government agencies to establish fair and reasonably assistance criteria.
  • Monitoring impact from upcoming or additional regulations (if any).

Presentation Agenda (Q3/23)

9

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

OUTLOOK

FINAL REMARK

Financial Performance

Higher Net Operating Profit with Main Contribution from Refinery Business

10

Key Highlights

OverallRefinery

Performance

Outlook

Final Remark

Aromatic & LAB

Base Oil

GIM

Power

Olefins

Solvent & Ethanol

All business

F/S & others

TOP Group Net Profit and Contribution*

Q3/23

TOP Group Net Profit

10,828

Q2/23: 1,117

9,711 (QoQ)

Net Operating Profit

10,540

Q2/23 : 2,951

7,589 (QoQ)

Stock G/(L) & Write down on crude & product inventory

7,865

Q2/23 : (1,914)

9,779 (QoQ)

Other Items

(7,577)

Q2/23 : 80

(7,657) (QoQ)

Q2/23

1,117 MB

80

-

2,951

(1,914)

10% 6%

9%

Q2/23

74%

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

10,828 MB

32,521 MB

16,499 MB

17,334

10,677

2,404

7,865

31,319

22,147

10,540

(7,577)

(8,052)

(26,809)

5%

3%

4% 4%

2%

6% 3%

Q3/23

9M/22

9M/23

92%

92%

89%

Unit : Million Baht (MB)

Gain on GPSC share sale before tax

Stock g/l & Write down on crude & product inventory

Net operating profit

Other items incl FX g/l on asset & liability, hedging g/l, tax & non- recurring items(1)

Remark : (1) Other Items Details

  • Financial Instruments gain/(loss), and unrealized on financial instruments gain/(loss), and others : Q2/23 262 MB,
    Q3/23 (4,518) MB, 9M/22 (15,128) MB, 9M/23 (3,770) MB
  • Foreign exchange gain / (loss) on foreign currency assets and liabilities : Q2/23 (705) MB, Q3/23 (379) MB,
    9M/22 (2,655) MB, 9M/23 (321) MB
  • Reversal of income tax (expense) : Q2/23 523 MB, Q3/23 (2,680) MB, 9M/22 (9,026) MB, 9M/23 (3,961) MB

Petroleum & Lube

Petchem

Power

Others & New Business

*Contribution excluding Stock g/(l) & one-time items

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 07:49:46 UTC.