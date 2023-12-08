Thai Oil Public Company Limited
Q3 & 9M/23 Opportunity Day
8 Dec 2023
Time : 13:15 - 14:00 hrs.
1
Presentation Agenda (Q3/23)
3
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARK
Key Market Highlight
Decent GRM/GIM due to Limited Supply from Refinery Outages
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Strategy - 3Vs
Market Factors
4
Final Remark
Oil Spill Incident Update
Dubai Price ($/BBL)
Supply tightness from Saudi and Russia
Recovery in Global Oil Demand
recovered product demand led by jet/kero
Global Oil Demand Growth
(avg.2019 = 100%)
120%
Pre-COVID level (2019)
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source : FGE (Oct'23)
Gasoil
Gasoline
Jet
Crude balance remains deficit in Q4
driven by Saudi production cut and Russia export cut
MBD
2023 Demand 100.9 MBD (+1.8 MBD YoY)
MBD
104
2023 Production 101.3 MBD (+1.3 MBD YoY)
4.0
102
3.0
2.0
100
1.0
98
0.0
96
(1.0)
(2.0)
94
(3.0)
92
(4.0)
Q1/21 Q3/21 Q1/22 Q3/22 Q1/23 Q3/23 Q1/24 Q3/24
Source : EIA (Oct'23)
production cut
86.7
$8.9/BBL (QoQ)
Q4TD : $87.3/BBL
Q1/19
Q4/19
Q3/20
Q2/21
Q1/22
Q4/22
Q3/23
Murban OSP ($/BBL)
Softening demand due to plant maintenance
1.8
$1.0/BBL (QoQ)
Q4 : $3.3/BBL
Low Global Product Inventory
Israel - Hamas Conflict
with stock below 5-year average for Middle Distillates
US/ARA/Singapore
US/ARA/Singapore
Potential Impact:
Mbbl
Middle Distillates Inventory
Mbbl
Gasoline Inventory
300
300
• Short term and Limited
impact to oil flows as the
250
280
war is unlikely to spread.
200
260
Factor to watch:
150
240
• Risk of Strait of Hormuz
100
220
closure if it is escalated
to proxy war between
Jan
Mar May
Jul
Sep
Nov
Jan
Mar
May
Jul
Sep
Nov
5yr-range
Avg. 18-22
2022
2023
US and Iran.
Source : Reuters (Oct'23)
Q1/19
Q4/19
Q3/20
Q2/21
Q1/22
Q4/22
Q3/23
SG GRM ($/BBL)
Decent margin especially middle distillate cracks
9.5
$5.5/BBL (QoQ)
Q4TD : $4.1/BBL
Q1/19 Q4/19 Q3/20 Q2/21 Q1/22 Q4/22 Q3/23
Q4TD as of 10 Nov'23
Key Performance Highlight
Stronger GIM Mainly from Refinery Business
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Market Highlight
0.5
$/bbl
Q3/23
22.2
$/bbl
Lube
Refinery
GIM ($/bbl)
0.7
$/bbl
23.3
Aromatic & LAB
- Higher crude oil price due to limited supply after Saudi extended production cut and Russia
Crude Oil
prolonged oil export cut.
• Robust Middle Distillate spreads mainly from limited supply as Russia banned gasoil export
starting in Sep'23 amid refinery outages.
• Increasing Gasoline Spread due to refinery outages from planned and unplanned
maintenance in the US and Europe.
Refinery
• Softer crude premium as softening demand in Northern Asia amid increasing supply from US.
• Decreasing PX margin due to higher feedstock cost and increasing supply after maintenance.
• Softer BZ margin pressured by weak downstream market, coupled with lower-than-expected
economic growth in China.
Aromatic & LAB
• Stable LAB contribution from slightly higher gross margin amid softening demand during
monsoon season.
- Softening Base Oil and Bitumen margin due to lower demand during raining season and higher supply, together with concern over China's economic slowdown.
Lube
5
Final Remark
Strategy - 3Vs
Oil Spill Incident Update
Contribution ($/bbl)
Murban OSP
Crude Price
7.3
2.8
3.2
1.8
Dubai Price
86.7
100.2
77.8
81.6
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
Market GRM
12.4
12.9
9.0
4.5
Stock G/(L)
9.8
4.5
(2.0)
1.5
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
13.6
GIM
10.5
Mkt
6.2
14.2
Acc
4.2
23.3
18.7
12.0
0.5
0.7
1.1
0.8
22.2
0.3
0.8
17.5
0.8
10.5
0.9
2.5
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
Refinery
Aromatic & LAB
Lube
Key Business Highlight
6
Strong Refinery Utilization and Commitment to Clients with Competitive Cost
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Strategy - 3Vs
Oil Spill Incident Update
Operational
CommercialFinancial
High and reliable refinery production
Crude optimization
Continuously enhanced cost management
U-Rate %
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
Refinery
113%
110%*
108%
112%
Aromatics
71%
74%
73%
71%
LAB
125%
123%
119%
123%
Base Oil
83%
79%
90%
80%
*Oil spill incident in early Sep'23
2%
1%
7%
90%
Q2/23
3%
7%
90%
Q3/23
2%
1%
9%
89%
9M/22
1%
2%
7%
90%
9M/23
Others i.e. WAF, US
Far East
Local
Middle
East
through Orchestra
Group's Cash Cost ($/bbl)
Operating Cost
2.5
Interest Expense (net)
2.1
2.4
2.3
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
1.4
1.7
1.8
1.6
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/23
Optimized production
Capture high local & Indochina sales
Interim Dividend Payment
18%
17%
38%
18%
18%
38%
19%
14%
37%
18%
18%
38%
GASOLINE
JET
DIESEL
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
Local
86%
85%
85%
86%
Indochina
12%
11%
12%
12%
Other exports
2%
4%
3%
2%
Interim Dividend: THB 0.65/Share Payment date: 22 Sep 23
Q2/23
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
3Vs Strategy : Achievement
7
Solid Progress on Key Strategic Projects
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Strategy - 3Vs
Oil Spill Incident Update
01
CFP
94%
Progress as of
Sep'23
VALUE MAXIMIZATION
• Last CFP module which are RHCU component
were transferred to site for installation safely early
Oct 2023.
• HDS-4 is on progress of pre-commissioningand
moving towards to mechanic completion end of
this year and commissioning test early of 2024.
• Utility system and CDU-4 complex construction
are in progress for commissioning throughout
2024.
02 VALUE ENHANCEMENT
Market Expansion
• Focusing on target countries (Vietnam, India,
Indonesia).
• TOPNEXT as international marketing arm of Thaioil for Petroleum, Lube, Aromatics & LAB, Solvent & Chemical, HVPs.
03 VALUE DIVERSIFICATION
CAP
HVP
• Prepare for the upcoming FID of Chlor-Alkali(CA) &
Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) Plant (On-going)
• Signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with INALUM for
product offtake and collaborate to support
Aluminum Downstreaming and Domestic EV
Ecosystem.
New product launched
Other New S-Curve
-
Biojet: Study, develop and invest in BioJet fuels production with
PTTGROUP.
- Biochemical/Bioplastic: Study in- depth on the shortlisted products.
- Hydrogen/CCS/CCU: Feasibility study with PTT group.
HVB
- Market Attractiveness
- Strategic fit with TOP
- Focus on D&S in 3 applications :
- Personal care
- Home care
- Industrial care
TOPLSol C9ALS, Isopentane M, TOPSol WO1, Pentane VPS (C), Hexane TPC, Cyclopentane 97%, TOPSolP200
Disinfectants Surfactants
Oil Spill Incident Update
Quick Situation Resolved and Ongoing Investigation
8
Key Highlights
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Key Market Highlight
Key Performance Highlights
Key Business Highlights
Strategy - 3Vs
Oil Spill Incident Update
Incident Timeline
Operational
Impact
Financial
Status
Investigation
- Found oil spill around SBM-2 (estimated approx. 60,000 Liters)
- Laid down oil booms and used oil dispersant
- Established Emergency Control center
3 Sep 2023
4 Sep 2023
- SBM-1could be used instead of SBM-2.
- Crude & products are stored for 30 days.
Expenses
Booked in Q3/23 ~155 MB
Total expenses is undergoing
inspection
Insurance Policies:
All Risk (PD & BI)
Marine Cargo
Pollution Legal Liability
Third Party Liability
- Ongoing investigation by experts and government agencies.
- Conducted with independence and transparency.
- Established Oil Spill Command Center
Environmental
- Collaborate with government agencies to engage environment experts to conduct environmental studies and develop environmental restoration projects as required.
7 Sep 2023
- Oil spill successfully resolved
- No remaining of residue
- Closed Oil Spill Command Center
ESG Response
Social
- Engage in discussions, disseminate information and gather feedbacks on concerns from community.
Governance
- Collaborate with government agencies to establish fair and reasonably assistance criteria.
- Monitoring impact from upcoming or additional regulations (if any).
Presentation Agenda (Q3/23)
9
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS
OUTLOOK
FINAL REMARK
Financial Performance
Higher Net Operating Profit with Main Contribution from Refinery Business
10
Key Highlights
OverallRefinery
Performance
Outlook
Final Remark
Aromatic & LAB
Base Oil
GIM
Power
Olefins
Solvent & Ethanol
All business
F/S & others
TOP Group Net Profit and Contribution*
Q3/23
TOP Group Net Profit
10,828
Q2/23: 1,117
9,711 (QoQ)
Net Operating Profit
10,540
Q2/23 : 2,951
7,589 (QoQ)
Stock G/(L) & Write down on crude & product inventory
7,865
Q2/23 : (1,914)
9,779 (QoQ)
Other Items
(7,577)
Q2/23 : 80
(7,657) (QoQ)
Q2/23
1,117 MB
80
-
2,951
(1,914)
10% 6%
9%
Q2/23
74%
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
10,828 MB
32,521 MB
16,499 MB
17,334
10,677
2,404
7,865
31,319
22,147
10,540
(7,577)
(8,052)
(26,809)
5%
3%
4% 4%
2%
6% 3%
Q3/23
9M/22
9M/23
92%
92%
89%
Unit : Million Baht (MB)
Gain on GPSC share sale before tax
Stock g/l & Write down on crude & product inventory
Net operating profit
Other items incl FX g/l on asset & liability, hedging g/l, tax & non- recurring items(1)
Remark : (1) Other Items Details
-
Financial Instruments gain/(loss), and unrealized on financial instruments gain/(loss), and others : Q2/23 262 MB,
Q3/23 (4,518) MB, 9M/22 (15,128) MB, 9M/23 (3,770) MB
- Foreign exchange gain / (loss) on foreign currency assets and liabilities : Q2/23 (705) MB, Q3/23 (379) MB,
9M/22 (2,655) MB, 9M/23 (321) MB
- Reversal of income tax (expense) : Q2/23 523 MB, Q3/23 (2,680) MB, 9M/22 (9,026) MB, 9M/23 (3,961) MB
Petroleum & Lube
Petchem
Power
Others & New Business
*Contribution excluding Stock g/(l) & one-time items
