Thaioil Received the 3rd CAC Re-certification from the CAC

Recently, Thai Oil Public Company Limited led by Mr. Viroj Meenaphant, Executive Vice President-Corporate Governance and Affairs received the 3rd recertification as the membership of the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC). The ceremony was held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok.

Thaioil has been certified the membership of the CAC since 2014 and has been continually and successfully recertified every 3 years.

For editor

Thaioil is Thailand's largest refinery and supplier of petroleum products. Founded in 1961, we operate one of the most efficient refineries in Asia Pacific with the current capacity of 275,000 barrels per day.

Thaioil operates under the Operational Excellence principle, operating as an integrated group of businesses in oil refinery, petrochemicals and lube base oil with supporting businesses, e.g. power generation, solvents, logistics and renewable energy generation, LAB : an intermediate in the production of surfactants, pipeline transportation, petrochemical products, and New S-Curve. Thaioil leads the Thai refinery industry through a well-planned and integrated production process, yielding optimum efficiency. Our products are of high quality, rated in the top quartile of refineries in Asia Pacific, at lower production costs - giving Thaioil a recognized competitive advantage.

