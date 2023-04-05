Thai Oil : Recently, Thai Oil Public Company Limited was presented the “Honorable Mention Award” from “the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022”

Thaioil won the Honorable MentionAward from the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022

Recently, Thai Oil Public Company Limited was presented the "Honorable MentionAward" from "the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022" This award is one of the awards presented by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in promotion of anti-corruption and CG practices. Organizations, including government agencies, state enterprises, and private companies can join the program by submitting information to the NACC. As part of creating morality and transparency in Thai Society by its operating. This award recognized our operating with integrity, honesty, transparency and verifiable which are consistent with corporate governance standards.

Thaioil is Thailand's largest refinery and supplier of petroleum products. Founded in 1961, we operate one of the most efficient refineries in Asia Pacific with the current capacity of 275,000 barrels per day.

Thaioil operates under the Operational Excellence principle, operating as an integrated group of businesses in oil refinery, petrochemicals and lube base oil with supporting businesses, e.g. power generation, solvents, logistics and renewable energy generation, LAB : an intermediate in the production of surfactants, pipeline transportation and storage services of crude, petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as recruitment services for Thaioil and Subsidiaries. Thaioil leads the Thai refinery industry through a well-planned and integrated production process, yielding optimum efficiency. Our products are of high quality, rated in the top quartile of refineries in Asia Pacific, at lower production costs - giving Thaioil a recognized competitive advantage.

