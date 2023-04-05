Advanced search
    TOP   TH0796010005

THAI OIL

(TOP)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-04-03
53.25 THB   -1.39%
Thai Oil : Recently, Thai Oil Public Company Limited was presented the “Honorable Mention Award” from “the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022”

04/05/2023 | 02:51am EDT
Thaioil won the Honorable MentionAward from the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022

Recently, Thai Oil Public Company Limited was presented the "Honorable MentionAward" from "the 11th NACC Integrity Awards 2022" This award is one of the awards presented by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in promotion of anti-corruption and CG practices. Organizations, including government agencies, state enterprises, and private companies can join the program by submitting information to the NACC. As part of creating morality and transparency in Thai Society by its operating. This award recognized our operating with integrity, honesty, transparency and verifiable which are consistent with corporate governance standards.

For editor

Thaioil is Thailand's largest refinery and supplier of petroleum products. Founded in 1961, we operate one of the most efficient refineries in Asia Pacific with the current capacity of 275,000 barrels per day.

Thaioil operates under the Operational Excellence principle, operating as an integrated group of businesses in oil refinery, petrochemicals and lube base oil with supporting businesses, e.g. power generation, solvents, logistics and renewable energy generation, LAB : an intermediate in the production of surfactants, pipeline transportation and storage services of crude, petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as recruitment services for Thaioil and Subsidiaries. Thaioil leads the Thai refinery industry through a well-planned and integrated production process, yielding optimum efficiency. Our products are of high quality, rated in the top quartile of refineries in Asia Pacific, at lower production costs - giving Thaioil a recognized competitive advantage.

For more information, please contact:

Korakoj Soonthornwat

Phone: 081-989-2292

Email: Korakoj@thaioilgroup.com

Thai Oil pcl published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 436 B 12 810 M 12 810 M
Net income 2023 13 741 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2023 167 B 4 913 M 4 913 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,61x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 119 B 3 491 M 3 491 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart THAI OIL
Duration : Period :
Thai Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAI OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 53,25 THB
Average target price 63,08 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bandhit Thamprajamchit President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Wanida Boonpiraks Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Supot Teachavorasinskun Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Duangporn Teerapabpaisit Head-Research & Development
Jidapa Soontraratpong Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI OIL-5.33%3 491
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.29%468 245
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-8.47%180 278
BP PLC11.01%117 084
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION24.93%94 930
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.10%55 565
