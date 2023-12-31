72,050,000 Common Stock of Thai Parcels Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

72,050,000 Common Stock of Thai Parcels Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 29-JUN-2023 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

Selling forbidden stock 288,200,000 shares (Calculated as 55% of paid-up capital at the day the company?s stock starts to sell in SET) with selling forbidden period for 1 year due after the stock starts to sell. After 6 months, shareholder will be permitted to sell the selling forbidden stock in the amount of 25% of selling forbidden stock or asset. The rest stock will be permitted to sell after 1 year due.