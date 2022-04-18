Log in
    TPLAS   TH8709010004

THAI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL (1994) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TPLAS)
Thai Plastic Industrial 1994 Public : Form to Report on names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

04/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 22:01:24
Headline
Form to Report on names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
Symbol
TPLAS
Source
TPLAS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Plastic Industrial (1994) pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 506 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2021 33,9 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net cash 2021 54,8 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 983 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teerachai Teerarujinon Director & Managing Director
Montri Sokatiyanurak Chairman
Weerasak Prommas Independent Director
Paiboon Aroonprasobsuk Independent Director
Piyasak Phumchit Independent Director
