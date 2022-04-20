Log in
    TPA   TH0457010Z02

THAI POLY ACRYLIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TPA)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
6.750 THB   +2.27%
THAI POLY ACRYLIC PUBLIC : The change of Directors' signing configurations, the appointment of Acting Managing Director, the appointment of Company Secretary
PU
THAI POLY ACRYLIC PUBLIC : Notification of the Amendment of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2022 (Revised) due to a Necessary and Urgent Cause (a Company Director's Death)
PU
THAI POLY ACRYLIC PUBLIC : Notification of Managing Director's Decease
PU
Thai Poly Acrylic Public : The change of Directors' signing configurations, the appointment of Acting Managing Director, the appointment of Company Secretary

04/20/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 21:20:57
Headline
The change of Directors' signing configurations, the appointment of Acting Managing Director, the appointment of Company Secretary
Symbol
TPA
Source
TPA
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 894 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2021 18,2 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net cash 2021 101 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 7,09%
Capitalization 820 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float 14,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rakchai Sakulteera Financial Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Surawadee Leethaweekul Manager-Finance & Accounting
Benjamin James Harris Chairman
Noungrutai Boonpetch Manager-Research & Technology
Wiwat Homlaor Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI POLY ACRYLIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.30%24
DOW INC.15.46%49 288
LG CHEM, LTD.-18.21%30 038
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.04%26 848
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%22 914
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.36%15 905