    TR   TH0075010Z02

THAI RAYON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-25
48.75 THB   +0.52%
07:43aTHAI RAYON PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
04/01THAI RAYON PUBLIC : Notification on the Receipt of Report on the Result of the Tender Offer (Form 256-2)
PU
03/24THAI RAYON PUBLIC : Notification on Receipt of Report on the Preliminary Result of the Tender Offer. (Form 247-6 Khor) (Amendment)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Rayon Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

05/27/2022 | 07:43am EDT
Headline:

Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)

Security Symbol:

TR

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

THAI RAYON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 March

Year

2022

2021

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

3,503,719

89,485

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

17.38

0.44

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mr. Santosh Pati Tripathi)

Vice President (Finance & Commercial) Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Rayon pcl published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:42:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
