    TR   TH0075010Z02

THAI RAYON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TR)
News 
Summary

Thai Rayon Public : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting no.4/2021 on the appointment of a director of the Company

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 17:11:51
Headline
Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting no.4/2021 on the appointment of a director of the Company
Symbol
TR
Source
TR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Rayon pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 056 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 89,5 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
Net cash 2021 226 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,5x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 10 534 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 002
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart THAI RAYON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Rayon Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Prasan Kumar Sipani President
Pramod Khandelwal Vice President-Finance & Commercial
Kumar Mangalam Birla Chairman
Manish Jain Vice President-Technical
Shyam Sundar Mahansaria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI RAYON PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.34%324
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.97%96 431
AIR LIQUIDE-7.31%76 160
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.86%48 951
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.59%33 094
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.31%31 328