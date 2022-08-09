Thai Rung Union Car Public : New shares of TRU to be traded on August 10, 2022
New shares of TRU to be traded on August 10, 2022
Security Symbol:
SET, TRU
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
Additional listed shares
Company name
THAI RUNG UNION CAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TRU)
Old capital (baht)
597,204,159.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
597,204,159
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
1,495,084
New capital (baht)
598,699,243.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
598,699,243
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated for
ESOP-Warrants to be allocated to directors, consultants and
employees of the company and its subsidiaries 1,492,100
units exercise to 1,495,084 common shares
Ratio (Convertible security : share)
1 : 1.002
Conversion ratio (baht per share)
3.433
Conversion date
29-Jul-2022
Trading date
10-Aug-2022
Disclaimer
Thai Rung Union Car pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:25:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about THAI RUNG UNION CAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 979 M
-
-
Net income 2021
78,4 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
527 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
37,4x
Yield 2021
2,06%
Capitalization
3 472 M
97,7 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,23x
EV / Sales 2021
1,20x
Nbr of Employees
1 477
Free-Float
23,4%
