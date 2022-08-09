Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Thai Rung Union Car Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    TRU   TH0454A10Z04

THAI RUNG UNION CAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TRU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
5.800 THB   -0.85%
Thai Rung Union Car Public : New shares of TRU to be traded on August 10, 2022

08/09/2022 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

New shares of TRU to be traded on August 10, 2022

Security Symbol:

SET, TRU

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

THAI RUNG UNION CAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TRU)

Old capital (baht)

597,204,159.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

597,204,159

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

1,495,084

New capital (baht)

598,699,243.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

598,699,243

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

ESOP-Warrants to be allocated to directors, consultants and

employees of the company and its subsidiaries 1,492,100

units exercise to 1,495,084 common shares

Ratio (Convertible security : share)

1 : 1.002

Conversion ratio (baht per share)

3.433

Conversion date

29-Jul-2022

Trading date

10-Aug-2022

Disclaimer

Thai Rung Union Car pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 979 M - -
Net income 2021 78,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 3 472 M 97,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 477
Free-Float 23,4%
Managers and Directors
Sompong Phaoenchoke Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Pranee Phaoenchoke Chairman & President
Wutthichai Phaoenchoke Executive Director
Suvait Theeravachirakul Independent Non-Executive Director
Thavorn Chalassthien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI RUNG UNION CAR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED19.34%98
DENSO CORPORATION-20.04%42 958
APTIV PLC-40.34%26 662
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.58%17 688
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.20%15 678
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.18%14 516