Thai Union : CEO appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of SeaBOS

BANGKOK - October 6, 2022 - Thai Union Group PCL CEO Thiraphong Chansiri has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of the Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS), a joint initiative between the world's largest commercial seafood companies and science to strengthen sustainable practices within the seafood industry.

The appointment of Chansiri, who succeeds Skretting CEO Therese Log Bergjord as Chair, was formalized at the SeaBOS Keystone Dialogue meeting in the Netherlands. Helene Ziv-Douki, President of Cargill Aqua Nutrition, will replace Chansiri as Vice-Chair of SeaBOS.

"I'm incredibly honored to become Chair of SeaBOS and the opportunity to continue the collaboration we enjoy to move the SeaBOS mission forward, delivering strategies and initiatives that protect the world's oceans, ensure fisheries are sustainable and protect workers across the entire industry," Chansiri said.

SeaBOS consists of 10 of the largest seafood producers in the world, engaged in wild capture fisheries, aquaculture and feeds, with companies based in Europe, North America and Asia. Together, they collaborate with science to implement a joint vision to develop more sustainable seafood production and improved ocean health.

"The unique science-based approach of SeaBOS allows us to develop solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the seafood industry," Chansiri said. "Combined with our reach, together we can pursue significant change that is not only grounded in scientific evidence, but which can then be implemented on a global scale."

Since its launch in 2016, the unique partnership between seafood companies and scientific partners has developed into a powerful model of cooperation to advance ocean stewardship not only in their own operations, but throughout the entire seafood sector.

SeaBOS members include Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Nissui, Thai Union, Mowi, Dongwon Industries, Cermaq, Cargill Aqua Nutrition, Nutreco/Skretting, CP Foods, and Kyokuyo. Key scientific partners are the Stockholm Resilience Centre, the Beijer Institute for Ecological Economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science, University of Lancaster and Stanford Centre for Ocean Solutions. The scientific work is funded by the Walton Family Foundation, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

About Thai Union

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 45 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 141.0 billion (US$ 4.5 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ®BONE, UniQ®DHA and ZEAvita.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized when the company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth consecutive year in 2021. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth straight year in 2020.