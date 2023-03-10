Thai Union : Form 56-1 One Report 2022 (Annual Report)

Message from Our President and CEO '

Thai Union Group delivered another strong performance in 2022, as the return to near-normalcy following COVID-19 allowed the Company to deliver record revenue. Demand for our nutritious products remained strong, with health-conscious consumers across Asia, Europe, and North America continuing to show trust in our brands. While most markets eased restrictions implemented during the peak of COVID-19, the world-and companies such as Thai Union-were confronted by new challenges. Economies have been under immense pressure as a result of sharply rising inflation, a cost-of-living crisis in many of the countries where our products are sold, and the impact on supply chains of the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, through price negotiations with customers, hedging of key materials, strong inventory management, combined with the continued diversification of the business, we delivered a positive result. These efforts, along with strong sales growth in our ambient seafood and PetCare businesses helped drive our 2022 Group sales 10.3 percent higher year-on-year to a record THB 155.6 billion, although our net profit declined 10.9 percent to THB 7.1 billion. I was pleased that we were also able to announce a final full year dividend of THB 0.84 per share. Thai Union continued to look to the future to ensure our business maintains its strong growth path, making important investments to support our ongoing expansion. This included a CAD USD 10 million investment in Mara Renewables Corporation, one of the world's leading producers of sustainably grown algae-basedbio-products. Thai Union also established a joint-venture company, RBS-TU Food Ingredients Private Limited, to provide high-quality food ingredients to the Indian market, and took steps to better manage our supply chain through another new JV,

Pacific TUM Cold Storage Co., Ltd., which will build a cold storage facility in Thailand to handle our growing raw materials. In Europe, Thai Union converted its loan-based strategic investment in leading Icelandic cod liver company Aegir into a 50 percent shareholding, while in North America, Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods announced an alliance with leading plant-based seafood brand, The ISH Food Company. As Thai Union prepares for further growth and expansion, we have been constructing three new factories since mid-2021, which are expected to commercialize in 2023. These include three new factories in Thailand to produce protein hydrolysate and collagen peptide, another for culinary products and expanding our wet pet food and treats capacity in Samut Sakhon, which will support the rapid growth of our PetCare business. The Company is also building a tuna cold storage facility in Ghana. Meanwhile, Thai Union Ingredients started operations at its Omega-3 Centre of Excellence (O3C), a state-of-the-art facility designed to explore more efficient and specialized methods for refining various Omega-3 oils, which can be used for infant nutrition, dietary supplements and nutritional foods. Within our own operations we also focus on making changes that will help drive our growth. In 2022, i-Tail Corporation, the official business of Thai Union's fast-growingpet-related operations, was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. i-Tail is ranked number two in Asia and among the top 10 pet food makers in the world in terms of revenue, and its listing will enhance the potential for continuous and sustainable growth. Thai Union's spinoff of the PetCare business also helped improve our net-debt-to-equity ratio to 0.54x at the end of 2022, compared to 0.99x in 2021. Thai Union's commitment to sustainability remains unwavering. The progress made under our global sustainability strategy, SeaChange® was further validated when we were ranked number one in the world in the food industry on the