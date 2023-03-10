Thai Union : Form 56-1 One Report 2022 (Annual Report)

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand Since 22 November 1994
As the world slowly returned to normal in 2022 following two challenging years of COVID-19, Thai Union was able to deliver solid growth as demand for our healthy and nutritious products remained strong around the world.
There was much to be positive about in 2022. I was delighted to see our colleagues across Asia, Europe, and North America-who performed so well during those periods of extended lockdowns and restrictions- finally return to their offices. The resumption of face-to-face interactions was widely welcomed.
On the business front, we certainly faced some difficult headwinds such as high inflation, but I have been incredibly proud of our leadership team and their ability to navigate the Company through these challenges. We were rewarded with our highest ever revenue.
Thai Union is proud to be a leader in the seafood industry and since we launched our global sustainability strategy, SeaChange®, in 2016, we have been driving positive change around the world. Those efforts were recognized again in 2022 when the Company was ranked number one in the world in the food industry on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.
With climate change now one of the world's biggest threats, the challenge to protect our planet is immense. But at Thai Union we are ambitious, and we intend to use our leadership to pursue ambitious change. That's why in 2023, Thai Union will unveil a major revamp to SeaChange® with new goals until 2030, part of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and sustainable solutions, while also supporting our corporate goal of 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans.'
help educate children, and made food donations to support those in need.
With the pandemic almost fully behind us, I often reflect on the incredible work of so many people who helped our business continue to grow stronger even as external forces placed enormous pressure on us. As always, our employees demonstrated a level of commitment and dedication for which I am deeply indebted. Of course, there are so many others who have been critical to our success, and so I want to thank our customers, our growing consumer base around the world, shareholders, and our many stakeholders. I am very grateful for your ongoing support and loyalty, and I look forward to continuing our partnerships for many years to come.
The executive branch of Thai Union, as they did so successfully throughout the pandemic, maintained a laser focus on the future. We cannot stand still if we want to continue to grow. Innovation will be key to that growth, which is why our Global Innovation Center is constantly exploring and developing new, groundbreaking products that we can bring to market. Thai Union also continues to make strategic investments in companies whose expertise we can leverage to create new offerings for our customers.
Towards the end of 2022, we also witnessed the listing
Kirati Assakul
of i-Tail Corporation on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Chairman
The pet food industry is growing at a rapid pace around
the world, and i-Tail's listing will be important in its
continued growth and expansion.
In 2022, I was proud to see that our teams across the
globe not only continued to demonstrate their
commitment to Thai Union, but also to the communities
where we operate. Throughout the year, we participated
in marine clean-up activities, provided workshops to
Message from Our President and CEO
'
Thai Union Group delivered another strong performance in 2022, as the return to near-normalcy following COVID-19 allowed the Company to deliver record revenue.
Demand for our nutritious products remained strong, with health-conscious consumers across Asia, Europe, and North America continuing to show trust in our brands.
While most markets eased restrictions implemented during the peak of COVID-19, the world-and companies such as Thai Union-were confronted by new challenges.
Economies have been under immense pressure as a result of sharply rising inflation, a cost-of-living crisis in many of the countries where our products are sold, and the impact on supply chains of the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, through price negotiations with customers, hedging of key materials, strong inventory management, combined with the continued diversification of the business, we delivered a positive result.
These efforts, along with strong sales growth in our ambient seafood and PetCare businesses helped drive our 2022 Group sales 10.3 percent higher year-on-year to a record THB 155.6 billion, although our net profit declined 10.9 percent to THB
7.1 billion. I was pleased that we were also able to announce a final full year dividend of THB 0.84 per share.
Thai Union continued to look to the future to ensure our business maintains its strong growth path, making important investments to support our ongoing expansion. This included a CAD USD 10 million investment in Mara Renewables Corporation, one of the world's leading producers of sustainably grown algae-basedbio-products.
Thai Union also established a joint-venture company, RBS-TU Food Ingredients Private Limited, to provide high-quality food ingredients to the Indian market, and took steps to better manage our supply chain through another new JV,
Pacific TUM Cold Storage Co., Ltd., which will build a cold storage facility in Thailand to handle our growing raw materials. In Europe, Thai Union converted its loan-based strategic investment in leading Icelandic cod liver company Aegir into a 50 percent shareholding, while in North America, Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods announced an alliance with leading plant-based seafood brand, The ISH Food Company.
As Thai Union prepares for further growth and expansion, we have been constructing three new factories since mid-2021, which are expected to commercialize in 2023. These include three new factories in Thailand to produce protein hydrolysate and collagen peptide, another for culinary products and expanding our wet pet food and treats capacity in Samut Sakhon, which will support the rapid growth of our PetCare business. The Company is also building a tuna cold storage facility in Ghana. Meanwhile, Thai Union Ingredients started operations at its Omega-3 Centre of Excellence (O3C), a state-of-the-art facility designed to explore more efficient and specialized methods for refining various Omega-3 oils, which can be used for infant nutrition, dietary supplements and nutritional foods.
Within our own operations we also focus on making changes that will help drive our growth. In 2022, i-Tail Corporation, the official business of Thai Union's fast-growingpet-related operations, was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. i-Tail is ranked number two in Asia and among the top 10 pet food makers in the world in terms of revenue, and its listing will enhance the potential for continuous and sustainable growth. Thai Union's spinoff of the PetCare business also helped improve our net-debt-to-equity ratio to 0.54x at the end of 2022, compared to 0.99x in 2021.
Thai Union's commitment to sustainability remains unwavering. The progress made under our global sustainability strategy, SeaChange® was further validated when we were ranked number one in the world in the food industry on the
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), a position the Company had previously held in 2018 and 2019. Thai Union has now been listed for nine consecutive years on the DJSI. We will announce a major update to SeaChange® in 2023, including the introduction of new science-based targets to address the threats presented by climate change.
We also continued to demonstrate leadership in Blue Finance, signing a THB 2 billion short-term Blue Finance loan agreement with TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, further expanding our position in financing that benefits the world's oceans. By the end of 2025, 75 percent of our long-term financing will be in Blue Finance, which has sustainability targets to benefit the oceans.
I was also honored to be appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of the Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS), succeeding Skretting CEO Therese Log Bergjord. In this role, I am proud to be help move the SeaBOS mission forward as we deliver strategies to protect the world's oceans.
While 2022 was a positive year for Thai Union, we are aware of the ongoing challenges and risks: inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. However, I am confident that our leadership team's focus on our long-term strategies, financial discipline and business diversification will ensure we not only overcome current challenges but maintain strong growth momentum well into the future. Thai Union is aiming for 2023 sales growth of around 5-6 percent year-on-year and will scale up capital expenditure to THB 6-6.5 billion. And as always, we remain committed to delivering on our commitment to 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans.'
