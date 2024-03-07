and our top ranking on the Seafood Stewardship Index. These

Our efforts have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by our

In 2023, we laid the foundation for this transformative journey

encapsulates our dedication to nourishing the planet and its

As we look toward the future, I am excited to introduce Strategy

values. This period of adversity did not deter us; instead, it

The decision to exit our investment in Red Lobster, though difficult, was a strategic move aligned with our focus on core categories and long-term success. It underscores our resolve to make tough choices for the greater good of our stakeholders and the future of Thai Union.

At the heart of our achievements are our people-our greatest asset. From Asia to North America, our teams demonstrate an unparalleled dedication to excellence, community service, and innovation. Their efforts ensure that we continue to deliver healthy, nutritious products while making a positive impact on the communities we serve.

As we embark on our Strategy 2030 journey, I am filled with gratitude for the unwavering support of our customers, consumers, shareholders, and all stakeholders. Your trust and collaboration fuel our ambition to achieve greater heights.

The challenges of 2023 have prepared us for the opportunities that lie ahead. With resilience, innovation, and a shared vision, we are poised to navigate the future with confidence and purpose.

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey toward "Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans."

Kirati Assakul