THAI UNION GROUP

THAI UNION GROUP

(TU)
Thai Union : Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th Consecutive Year

11/16/2020 | 02:43am EST

16 November 2020, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL, the world's leading seafood company, has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the seventh straight year, as its sustainability strategy SeaChange® continues to drive change across the global seafood industry.

Thai Union achieved a 99th percentile ranking for total sustainability score while it received a 100th percentile score in 10 areas: Materiality, Risk and Crisis Management, Codes of Business Conduct, Supply Chain Management, Innovation Management, Health and Nutrition, Environmental Reporting, Water Related Risks, Social Reporting and Human Rights.

The company also showed continuous year-on-year improvement, with its overall score increasing while it was ranked second in the world on the Food Products Industry Index.

'Sustainability has long been at the heart of the Thai Union business and I have been incredibly proud of what we have achieved throughout our journey,' said Thiraphong Chansiri, President and CEO of Thai Union. 'We have been able to drive incredible change across the global seafood industry and we have no intention of slowing down and will continue set the standard for our peers to follow.'

Thai Union has been listed on the Food Products Industry Index of the DJSI for the past seven years and was ranked number one in the world in 2018 and 2019. Thai Union was also recently named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth straight year and has been ranked number one on the inaugural Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI), which assessed the contribution of the world's 30 largest seafood companies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

'When we launched SeaChange® in 2016 we did so with high ambitions to not only change Thai Union's approach to sustainability and transform our business, but to also transform the global seafood industry,' said Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union's Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. 'We're incredibly proud to again be acknowledged for what we have achieved, but we have so much more to do including designing new goals that deliver against the UN SDGs, including climate change, as part of our efforts to safeguard the world's oceans.'

Each year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) conducts an evaluation of companies' sustainability practices and assesses more than 7,300 companies around the world. The CSA focuses on criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material.

Thai Union's 2019 Sustainability Report, which was released earlier this year, highlights the Company's achievements across sustainability and also details efforts to make meaningful improvements. The report also outlines Thai Union's performances against the four programs that make up SeaChange® - Safe and Legal Labor, Responsible Sourcing, Responsible Operations and People and Communities. Through these, Thai Union is also delivering against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Life Below Water. You can read more about the positive change that SeaChange® has delivered over the last five years here.

--ENDS--

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 126.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for seven consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth straight year in 2020.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:42:02 UTC
