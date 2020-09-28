Thai Union Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

Log in
09/28/2020 | 01:50am EDT

Ref. 30/630928

Date: September 28, 2020

Subject: Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

Attention: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Thai Union Group Public Company limited was held on September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Intercontinental Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok. The Company would like to inform that the minutes of the meeting has already been posted, shareholders are invited to view VDO or Download file through the Company's website at "www.thaiunion.com" under "Shareholders' Meeting" since September 28, 2020 onwards.

If shareholders have any question or comment on the said minutes, please submit your inquiry or feedback within one month to the Company Secretary via e-mail: cg_ethics@thaiunion.com or fax: 02-298-0553.

Please be informed accordingly. Respectfully yours,

Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri, Director

Mr. Chuan Tanhchansiri, Director

Office of the President & CEO

Tel. 0-2298-0024 Ext. 4390, 4392

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:49:02 UTC
