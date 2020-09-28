Thai Union Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

Ref. 30/630928
Date: September 28, 2020
Subject: Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
Attention: Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Thai Union Group Public Company limited was held on September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Intercontinental Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok. The Company would like to inform that the minutes of the meeting has already been posted, shareholders are invited to view VDO or Download file through the Company's website at "www.thaiunion.com" under "Shareholders' Meeting" since September 28, 2020 onwards.
If shareholders have any question or comment on the said minutes, please submit your inquiry or feedback within one month to the Company Secretary via e-mail: cg_ethics@thaiunion.com or fax: 02-298-0553.
Please be informed accordingly. Respectfully yours,
Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri, Director
Mr. Chuan Tanhchansiri, Director
Office of the President & CEO
Tel. 0-2298-0024 Ext. 4390, 4392
บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
