Thai Union Public : Urges Global Cooperation to Tackle Climate Change on United Nations Day

10/24/2020 | 12:55am EDT

Caption: As part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard the world's oceans, Thai Union has committed to a 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans' strategy that embraces climate change.

24 October 2020, BANGKOK - As the world celebrates United Nations Day today, Thai Union Group PCL has called for greater global cooperation to protect the planet from the impacts of climate change.

Thai Union is designing new goals that deliver against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including climate change, as part of its efforts to safeguard the world's oceans.

UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter, with 2020 marking the 75th anniversary.

Caption: Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union

'Taking action to address climate change is becoming increasingly urgent, with the world's temperatures and sea temperatures continuing to rise,' said Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union. 'As the world's leading seafood company, our business relies on the health of the world's oceans. At the same time, those same oceans support the livelihoods of millions of people, so it's absolutely critical that we act now to protect them.'

Under SeaChange®, Thai Union's global sustainability strategy, the Company has set out milestones that deliver against the UN SDGs with a focus on three contributing to broad societal change in areas where the company has direct influence: SDG 2 - Zero hunger; SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth and SDG 14 - Life Below Water. In 2021, Thai Union will also deliver against SDG 13 - Climate Change.

This year, Thai Union became the first food producer and Thailand-listed company to join EP100, a Climate Group initiative on smarter energy use, with an aim to double its energy productivity by 2041, from a 2016 baseline.

Thai Union has been recognized for its work towards the SDGs, and in 2019 was ranked number one on the inaugural Seafood Stewardship Index (SSI), which assessed the contribution of the world's 30 largest seafood companies to the UN SDGs.

This month, Thai Union was also recognized for its global initiatives to deliver against the UN SDGs at the Responsible Business Awards 2020, taking home the SDG Impact Award for setting industry-leading standards and implementing programs that are best aligned to impact the SDGs.

--ENDS--

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 126.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fourth straight year in 2019.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 04:54:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 131 B 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net income 2020 5 456 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 54 134 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 72 620 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 16,70 THB
Last Close Price 15,60 THB
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiraphong Chansiri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kraisorn Chansiri Chairman
Joerg Ayrle Group Chief Financial Officer
Rittirong Boonmechote Director, President-Global Frozen & Related Units
Ravinder Singh Grewal Sarbjit S. Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 319
MOWI ASA-28.88%9 101
SALMAR ASA8.37%6 192
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.13.39%5 085
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-18.04%3 085
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-22.71%1 523
