Thai Union : Response from K. Thiraphong Chansiri, President and CEO of Thai Union Group PCL, on the Chicken of the Sea International Agreements in Principle regarding Final Antitrust Litigation

'I am very pleased we have reached closure on all the outstanding elements surrounding the antitrust litigation. This has been a difficult period for everyone involved, but I am glad we were able to come to resolution with each of the plaintiffs.

Now that this chapter is behind us, I am excited at the prospects for the future for our Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) brand. COSI has undergone many changes during the past few years, and continues to grow as a leader in both the industry and community. Through the development of product innovations like Infusions™; leading the way in sustainability through our award-winning global SeaChange® sustainability platform; being recognized as a category leader by industry publications; and partnering with food banks during the pandemic to distribute more than three million servings of protein to those in need; COSI is positioned to do wonderful things in the days and months ahead.'