Thai Union : Results Presentation 1Q/2023

1Q23 Key Highlights
1Q23 is expected to be the softest quarter of the year explained by high sale baseline in 1Q22, high inventory level at our customers and logistic normalization. However, we have already seen signs of improvement in 2Q23 and expect to be back to
growth in 2H23. "
Thiraphong Chansiri President and CEO
1Q23: As expected, soft operating performance due to high baseline in 1Q22, soft demand and logistic normalization. Positive news on SG&A and RL share of profit
THB mn
Sales
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net Profit
32,652 4,917
796
1,022
Sales
Impacted by soft demand and
high fish price
Slower 1Q sales as expected across all categories:
Declining sales from PetCare (-22%), Frozen & Chilled (-15%), Value Added (-9%), and Ambient (-2%), mainly from soft demand, high fish price and customer destocking with global logistic normalization and lower freight revenue
Partially offset by higher selling prices
Softer GPM at 15.1%
Gross profit dropped 23% YoY, mainly from:
Lower sales volume across all categories, which results in higher production cost per unit
Impact from falling freight revenues, while the cost of key raw materials is higher, especially Salmon price (+32.7% YoY) and Tuna price (+6.0% YoY)