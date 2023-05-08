Advanced search
    TU   TH0450010Y08

THAI UNION GROUP

(TU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-05-02
13.60 THB   -0.73%
03:31aThai Union : Results Presentation 1Q/2023
PU
05/03Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/03Thai Union : Management Discussion and Analysis 1Q/2023
PU
Thai Union : Results Presentation 1Q/2023

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Analyst Meeting for 1Q23 Results

Thai Union Group PCL.

May 3, 2023

Disclaimer

The information contained in our presentation is intended solely for your personal reference only. In addition, such information contains projections and forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance.

These views are based on assumptions subject to various risks and uncertainties. No assurance is given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that the assumptions are correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Slide 2

1Q23 Analyst Meeting

1Q23 Key Highlights

  • 1Q23 is expected to be the softest quarter of the year explained by high sale baseline in 1Q22, high inventory level at our customers and logistic normalization. However, we have already seen signs of improvement in 2Q23 and expect to be back to

growth in 2H23. "

Thiraphong Chansiri President and CEO

Slide 4

1Q23 Analyst Meeting

1Q23: As expected, soft operating performance due to high baseline in 1Q22, soft demand and logistic normalization. Positive news on SG&A and RL share of profit

THB mn

Sales

Gross Profit

Operating Profit

Net Profit

32,652 4,917

796

1,022

Sales

Impacted by soft demand and

high fish price

Slower 1Q sales as expected across all categories:

  • Declining sales from PetCare (-22%), Frozen & Chilled (-15%), Value Added (-9%), and Ambient (-2%), mainly from soft demand, high fish price and customer destocking with global logistic normalization and lower freight revenue
  • Partially offset by higher selling prices

Softer GPM at 15.1%

Gross profit dropped 23% YoY, mainly from:

  • Lower sales volume across all categories, which results in higher production cost per unit
  • Impact from falling freight revenues, while the cost of key raw materials is higher, especially Salmon price (+32.7% YoY) and Tuna price (+6.0% YoY)
  • Negative category and product mix

Lower OP

NP dropped from

across businesses

high base last year

Operating profit decreased

Net profit dropped by 41% YoY,

51% YoY, mainly from:

mainly from:

Soft performance across

Impact from lower GP,

businesses, volume

Two non comparable entries

dropped and rising key

with RL's preferred share fair

material costs.

value adjustment in 1Q22

Partially offset by SG&A

and 22.18% dilution effect on

12.1% reduction YoY in

i-Tail net profit,

1Q23, thanks to significant

Partially offset by positive

freight cost improvement

impacts from RL's share of

profit, FX gain, and higher

tax credit

YoY Chg.

-10.0%

-22.6%

-51.5%

-41.5%

QoQ Chg.

-17.6%

-28.4%

-65.5%

-17.5%

% of sales

15.1%

2.4%

3.1%

Slide 5

1Q23 Analyst Meeting

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
