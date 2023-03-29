Thai Union : SPACE-F launches Global FoodTech Incubator and Accelerator Batch 4, aiming to making Southeast Asia a global hub for FoodTech

Bangkok - March 29, 2023 - SPACE-F has launched Batch 4 of its world-class food-tech startup incubator and accelerator program, as it continues to drive the exponential growth of the global food industry through technology and innovation and transform Southeast Asia into a global food technology hub.

By nurturing promising FoodTech startups from around the world, SPACE-F provides a platform for entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions that address current and future challenges faced by the food industry. SPACE-F is Thailand's first global food-tech startup incubator and accelerator program, a partnership between the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), Thai Union Group PCL, Mahidol University, Thai Beverage PCL, and Deloitte Thailand.

Participants in SPACE-F Batch 4 will have access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and funding to develop their ideas and scale their businesses. The program was designed to provide the participating startups with access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources at Mahidol University, a leading academic institution in Thailand. Additionally, Thai Union, one of the world's largest seafood producers, offers its expertise in food processing, packaging, and distribution to help the startups bring their products to market.

This year, 20 startups have joined SPACE-F Batch 4 and have been divided into two cohorts with 10 startups from three countries joining the incubator programs, and 10 startups from six countries taking part in the accelerator program. The startups will travel to Bangkok to work closely with leading corporations and RISE Corporate Innovation Powerhouse - which helps scale up innovation initiatives - to develop the world-class innovations that solve some of the food industry's challenges and connect with Thailand's food technology ecosystem and potential investors.

Dr. Tunyawat Kasemsuwan, Group Director, Global Innovation, Thai Union, told guests at the program launch event that, "Thailand is one of the largest food exporters in the world, which people think of as 'Kitchen of the World.' However, when you think about food technologies and startups five years ago, Thailand, at that time, was not considered a place for a food technology ecosystem. That is why SPACE-F, the world's first FoodTech-focused program featuring both incubator and accelerator programs, was launched with the ambitious mission to bring promising FoodTech startups to Thailand, incubate their potential, and accelerate their growth with our expertises and resources. For the past four years, we have supported the startups that have joined the program, with over 90 percent of them thriving and making an impact in the industry. With the vision and collaboration of corporations, a university, startups, and a government agency, Thailand will become an industry leader and a driving force that creates a global hub for food technology and innovation, creating a positive impact for the world."

10 FoodTech startups joining incubator program:

ImpacFat (Singapore): Enhancing nutrition and taste of alternative meats with fish cell-based fat Marina Biosciences (Singapore): Cultivates seafood delicacies to make exquisite food more exquisite, whilst saving the lives of animals Mycovation (Singapore): Transforming mycelium into novel ingredients using fermentation technology Nutricious (Thailand): Egg white protein-rich beverage Plant Origin (Thailand): Egg alternative from rice bran protein PROBICIENT (Singapore): The world's first probiotics beer Rak THAIs by Angkaew Lab (Thailand): Fermented espresso cold brew coffee The Kawa Project (United States): Sustainable alternative to cocoa powder Trumpkin (Thailand): Non-dairy cheese from pumpkin seed Zima Sensors (Singapore): Package leak detection, made seamless

10 FoodTech startups joining accelerator program:

Genesea (Israel): Seaweed food tech company, producing alternative protein extraction & ingredients from macro-algae Lypid (United States): Alternative fat solutions NovoNutrients (United States): The low-cost, globally scalable solution for making alternative protein by capturing carbon TeOra (Singapore): Building the future of sustainable food for 10 billion humans AlgaHealth (Israel): We put healthy into food! Seadling (Malaysia): Seaweed functional nutrition MOA (Spain): Healthy food for a sustainable future Pullulo (Singapore): Achieving a sustainable future with microbial protein The Leaf Protein Co. (Australia): Unlocking earth's most abundant source of protein AmbrosiaBio (Israel): Enabling a healthy lifestyle without compromising the product's taste

For more information about SPACE-F, visit https://www.space-f.co

