Thai Union : and The Nature Conservancy release first Partnership Progress Report on full tuna supply chain transparency

BANGKOK - January 12, 2023 - Thai Union Group PLC, one of the world's largest seafood companies, and leading global conservation organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC), have released the inaugural progress report on their partnership on a pioneering commitment to improve on the water transparency in global tuna supply chains.

Since March 2021, Thai Union and TNC have been working together on a ground-breaking commitment, leading the way for a more responsible industry. This will see that the tuna Thai Union produces is sourced from vessels that are confident in the way they conduct their fishing activities by permitting monitoring at sea. Thai Union's SeaChange® sustainability strategy is committed to addressing illegal, unrelated and unreported (IUU) fishing practices. This work will support demonstrations of legality and reporting, encouraging regulations to be followed.

During the first year of the partnership, the two partners achieved the following major milestones:

The first of its kind and industry-leading electronic monitoring (EM) program focused on Thai Union's EM program design, data and technical standards, and continual improvement for supplying vessels.

Thai Union increased coverage of EM on vessels the Group sources from, creating a baseline from which this will be monitored which includes annual reporting. Observer coverage, either EM or human, across the vessels that Thai Union sources tuna from was 71% by volume (of product sourced) in 2021. This will continue to be monitored and will be reported again next year. The plan for installation of electronic monitoring equipment on 240 longline tuna vessels across five seafood supply companies operating in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans has been finalized, and will be completed in 2023.

Both partners launched projects to expand the application of EM to support new fishery transparency initiatives, including using EM for trans-shipment monitoring, and how EM can support the human rights of safeguards on vessels.

Thai Union and TNC worked with stakeholders across the supply chain to improve transparency, including supporting the strengthening of the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Fisheries Standard and participating in groups such as the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation and the Global Tuna Alliance.

TNC and Thai Union advocated for the importance of monitoring through engagement at Regional Fishery Management Organizations such as the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission (IATTC) and the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC).

Thai Union built multi-year technology strategies and partnerships with leading companies to advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in EM workflows.

The focus of 2023 will include continuing the work that has already started, such as increasing observer coverage and advocating for wider supporting changes, investigating using EM for social aspects of sustainability and advancing technology solutions that can be widely adopted.

Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, said: "The world's oceans are in trouble. Threats like the climate crisis, overfishing, and pollution are creating incredible risks for coastal communities and global food supplies. Increasing supply chain transparency in the world's fisheries through electronic monitoring is a powerful way to improve fisheries management and accountability. The first year of our partnership with Thai Union has seen great progress toward increasing transparency in global tuna supply chains."

Thiraphong Chansiri, President and CEO of Thai Union, said: "This partnership is an excellent example of what can be achieved when leading actors come together to find solutions that will contribute to making sure our seas are sustainable now and for future generations. We can reflect proudly on our achievements so far and I look forward to the positive impact Thai Union and TNC continue to create through our commitment to increased electronic monitoring and supply chain transparency."

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is a global conservation organisation dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Thai Union

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 45 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 141.0 billion (US$ 4.5 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, Hawesta, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ®BONE, UniQ®DHA and ZEAvita.

As a company committed to "Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans," Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), and current Chair of Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS). Thai Union's on-going work through its SeaChange® sustainability strategy was recognized when the company was ranked number one in the world on the Food Products Industry Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in 2022 and listed on the DJSI for the ninth consecutive year. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the sixth straight year in 2021. Find out more about our work at seachangesustainability.org

