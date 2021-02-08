Thai Union : donates 500 Fans to support the eighth field hospital at Wattana Factory (2) in Samut Sakhon

8 February 2021, SAMUT SAKHON ─ Thai Union continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, recently donating 500 fans and 250 power strips to support the eighth field hospital at Wattana Factory (2). The donation was handed over to Dr. Satit Pitutecha, the Deputy Ministry of Public Health, at the Wattana Factory (2). This essential equipment will help support COVID-19 patients during recovery at the field hospital, which has 1,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

In line with Thai Union's commitment to support local communities where it operates, the company has donated 36,600 servings of its products and 630 kilograms of frozen seabass fillets since the resurgence of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon in December. The donations are helping people in quarantine and supporting medical and other related teams in the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Heath Office who are handling the current wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

