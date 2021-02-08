Log in
THAI UNION GROUP

(TU)
Thai Union : donates 500 Fans to support the eighth field hospital at Wattana Factory (2) in Samut Sakhon

02/08/2021
8 February 2021, SAMUT SAKHON ─ Thai Union continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, recently donating 500 fans and 250 power strips to support the eighth field hospital at Wattana Factory (2). The donation was handed over to Dr. Satit Pitutecha, the Deputy Ministry of Public Health, at the Wattana Factory (2). This essential equipment will help support COVID-19 patients during recovery at the field hospital, which has 1,000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

In line with Thai Union's commitment to support local communities where it operates, the company has donated 36,600 servings of its products and 630 kilograms of frozen seabass fillets since the resurgence of COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon in December. The donations are helping people in quarantine and supporting medical and other related teams in the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Heath Office who are handling the current wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

###

About Thai Union Group PCL

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 126.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for seven consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fifth straight year in 2020.

Media contacts

Thai Union Group PCL.
Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications
M: +66.63.231.0385
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong
External Communications Manager
M: +66.80.976.4613
E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
