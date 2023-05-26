Thai Union : factory in Portugal inaugurates factory store with own product line Peniche Can Surf

PENICHE - May 26, 2023 - Yesterday, Thai Union's factory in Portugal, European Seafood Investment Portugal (ESIP), has officially inaugurated their new factory store, which will sell ESIP's own brand creation Peniche Can by Thai Union as well as other ESIP products that are exported to three continents.

The factory store, called Peniche Can Store, was inaugurated today by ESIP's team and dignitaries from the local community and from Thailand. The store extends ESIP's production facility in Peniche and displays the factory's new brand creation Peniche Can Surf, a selection of tuna salads that speaks to Peniche's and the region's vibrant surfer community and all people supporting a healthy and active lifestyle. Peniche Can Surf will be available at the store and nationwide via penichecan.pt.

Thai Union executives and dignitaries inaugurated the Peniche Can Store, among which are Sven Massen (speaking), Europe Operations Director at Thai Union, João Santos, Plant Manager ESIP, Thailand's Ambassador to Portugal, Khrongkanit Rakcharoen, Minister Counsellor Supamas Yunyasit of the Thai Embassy and Henrique Batista Antunes, Mayor of Peniche.

João Santos, Plant Manager at ESIP, said: "Our brand-new factory store and our new brand Peniche Can by Thai Union with its Peniche Can Surf range of products are a celebration of Peniche as a playground for surfers from Portugal and all over the world. Our store is right next to the beach and at the heart of our community. We're all proud to live and work here and our Peniche Can Store will show people from near and far that we're responsibly producing seafood products that make their way all over the world - from right here in Peniche."

Sven Massen, Europe Operations Director at parent company Thai Union, said: "ESIP is an important pillar of the Leiria district's economy, and it's one of our most versatile plants in Europe. We're employing over 850 people from Peniche and the surrounding area, so this store and our new brand Peniche Can is our way of sharing our passion for seafood with the community and with the people in Portugal."

Peniche Can Surf celebrates Portugal's status as a surfer's paradise

The factory created Peniche Can by Thai Union as a reverence to Peniche's fishing heritage (with the upcoming Peniche Can Fish range of products) and its vibrant community of surfers (Peniche Can Surf). The brand starts off with a salad range:

Tuna, bulgur and vegetables

Tuna, red beans and mixed vegetables

Tuna pasta salad with tomatoes, green olives and tomato and herb sauce.

Founded in 1915, ESIP is the fourth-largest exporting company of its home district Leiria and is exporting its products to three continents. More than 850 employees operate 8 production lines, which can process 90 different recipes and 16 fish species, generating a yearly turnover of EUR 84 million. ESIP is a Thai Union Group company.

Peniche Can will be for sale on site and nationally via penichecan.pt. If you'd like to learn more about the brand and its products, please check out their Instagram page instagram.com/penichecansurf.

About Thai Union

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for 46 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 155.6 billion (US$ 4.4 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, Hawesta, and Rügen Fisch, Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, OMG Meat, Bellotta and Marvo, and ingredient and supplement brands UniQ®BONE, UniQ®DHA and ZEAvita.

As a company committed to "Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans," Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a founding participating company of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF), and current Chair of Seafood Business for Ocean Stewardship (SeaBOS). Thai Union's ongoing work through its SeaChange® sustainability strategy was recognized when the company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year in 2022. The company was ranked number one on the Food Products Industry Index of the DJSI, a position it previously held in 2018 and 2019. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the sixth straight year in 2021. Find out more about the Group's sustainability at seachangesustainability.org.