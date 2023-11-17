Photo 1 Photo 2

Bangkok - November 17, 2023 - Thai Union Group PCL and Earth Agenda Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a project to revitalize marine ecosystems in Phuket over the next three years. The Company has pledged THB 3 million for the 'Rak Talay' coral reef restoration project, which supports its global sustainability strategy, SeaChange®.

The 'Rak Talay' coral reef restoration project is led by the Earth Agenda Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment), the Faculty of Veterinary Science (Chulalongkorn University), and SCG-CPAC Green Solution.

The project was initiated by SCG-CPAC Green Solution with the objective of aiding the conservation of marine resources. Using the CPAC 3D Printing Solution, an eco-friendly and natural looking cement-based artificial coral reef was created, which will be placed on the seabed to facilitate the growth of coral fragments.

