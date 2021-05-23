Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Union Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TU   TH0450010Y08

THAI UNION GROUP

(TU)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Union : Wins New Code of Work Award 2021 for Outstanding Leadership

05/23/2021 | 10:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK - May 24, 2021 - Thai Union was recently awarded the New Code of Work Award 2021 for Leadership by PeopleStrong, an organization that recognizes outstanding contributions in engagement and adaptability when dealing with change. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the significance of those two areas, especially in the changes companies make to the way they lead.

'At Thai Union, the new code of work in leadership is about adapting to changing circumstances and building pride and resilience in doing what is right for our employees, our communities, and our business,' said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO at Thai Union Group. 'Leadership is more meaningful when it comes from being able to take care of our employees, and empowering them to do more for themselves, their families, their communities, and us as a company.'

The New Code of Work Award is an annual event that highlightsthe future of work, of workplaces, and of talent, with more than 100 companies worldwide participating.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THAI UNION GROUP
05/23THAI UNION  : Wins New Code of Work Award 2021 for Outstanding Leadership
PU
05/20THAI UNION  : Acquires Remaining Shares of Rügen Fisch
PU
05/10THAI UNION  : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2021
PU
05/10THAI UNION  : Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
05/02THAI UNION  : Celebrates World Tuna Day, Reaffirms Commitment to 100% Sustainabl..
PU
04/29THAI UNION  : Demonstrates Commitment to Transparency, Taking Part in Ocean Disc..
PU
04/22THAI UNION  : Launches UniQ™DHA product range
PU
04/21THAI UNION  : embraces World Creativity and Innovation Day
PU
04/20THAI UNION  : donates 30,000 cans of Bellotta cat food to pet shelters and volun..
PU
04/08THAI UNION  : Establishment of a New Joint Venture Company - AMG-THAIUNION FEEDM..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 135 B 4 297 M 4 297 M
Net income 2021 6 436 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 50 169 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 82 396 M 2 627 M 2 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,63 THB
Last Close Price 17,70 THB
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thiraphong Chansiri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier Chief Financial Officer
Kraisorn Chansiri Chairman
Thamnoon Ananthothai Independent Director
Kirati Assakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 627
MOWI ASA11.78%13 175
SALMAR ASA22.12%8 298
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA28.93%5 548
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA30.79%2 763
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.21.13%1 474