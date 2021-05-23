Thai Union : Wins New Code of Work Award 2021 for Outstanding Leadership

BANGKOK - May 24, 2021 - Thai Union was recently awarded the New Code of Work Award 2021 for Leadership by PeopleStrong, an organization that recognizes outstanding contributions in engagement and adaptability when dealing with change. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the significance of those two areas, especially in the changes companies make to the way they lead.

'At Thai Union, the new code of work in leadership is about adapting to changing circumstances and building pride and resilience in doing what is right for our employees, our communities, and our business,' said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO at Thai Union Group. 'Leadership is more meaningful when it comes from being able to take care of our employees, and empowering them to do more for themselves, their families, their communities, and us as a company.'

The New Code of Work Award is an annual event that highlightsthe future of work, of workplaces, and of talent, with more than 100 companies worldwide participating.