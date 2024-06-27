Thai Union : opens its first Thai Union Global Shop at the Phenix Food Wholesale Hub in Bangkok
June 27, 2024 at 06:31 am EDT
Bangkok - June 27, 2024 - Thai Union Group PCL, the global seafood leader, opened its first Thai Union Global Shop at the Phenix Food Wholesale Hub in Bangkok.
The opening was led by Mr. Thanachote Boonmechote, Managing Director of the Thai Union's Shrimp Business, and Ms. Panitta Mingsoongnern, Senior Marketing Manager. They hosted distinguished guests including Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Mrs. Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and President, Asset World Corp. PCL, and Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and Managing Director, Thai Beverage PCL, along with representatives from the Phenix project team.
The Thai Union Global Shop is a one-stop destination offering products from the Company's three core businesses including ambient, frozen and chilled, and value-added and others. The shop facilitates connections between buyers, sellers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company. The principal activities of the Company and its Thai subsidiaries are the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. The Companyâs segment includes ambient seafood, frozen and chilled seafood and related businesses, pet food, and value-added and other businesses. The Companyâs subsidiaries are also engaged in packaging, printing, pet food, food ingredients and food supplemental businesses. Its subsidiaries in the United States distribute pet food, lobster, and other seafood products and import shrimp and other frozen seafood products for sale to restaurant chains, retailers and wholesalers. Its subsidiaries in Europe manufacture and distribute ambient and chilled seafood products to countries in Europe, the United States and Australia under their trademarks. Its subsidiaries in Asia manufacture and distribute seafood in Vietnam and China. The Company has 17 branches in Bangkok and Samutsakorn.