Bangkok - June 27, 2024 - Thai Union Group PCL, the global seafood leader, opened its first Thai Union Global Shop at the Phenix Food Wholesale Hub in Bangkok.

The opening was led by Mr. Thanachote Boonmechote, Managing Director of the Thai Union's Shrimp Business, and Ms. Panitta Mingsoongnern, Senior Marketing Manager. They hosted distinguished guests including Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Mrs. Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and President, Asset World Corp. PCL, and Mr. Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and Managing Director, Thai Beverage PCL, along with representatives from the Phenix project team.

The Thai Union Global Shop is a one-stop destination offering products from the Company's three core businesses including ambient, frozen and chilled, and value-added and others. The shop facilitates connections between buyers, sellers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.