BANGKOK - August 2, 2023 - Thai Union Group PCL has published its Sustainability Report for 2022, examining the progress achieved during the year while also detailing new ambitious goals under SeaChange® 2030, the Company's refreshed sustainability strategy, which is backed by THB 7.2 billion (USD 200 million) of funding and is setting aggressive new goals that will impact the entire seafood value chain on a global scale.

The report provides an in-depth look at how Thai Union, one of the world's leading seafood producers and one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products, continued to drive positive change across its own operations and the global seafood industry during 2022.

"Thai Union is a Company with great ambition, and our global sustainability strategy is an integral part of our goal to become the world's most trusted seafood leader," said Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group. "To achieve that goal, we must continue to be an industry leader, and this report demonstrates how Thai Union has continued to develop and implement initiatives and programs that deliver the positive change that will help transform the seafood industry. We recognize that there continue to be enormous challenges, but we have the ambition to tackle them, as evidenced by our new SeaChange 2030 strategy, which was announced last month."

During 2022, Thai Union delivered several significant achievements, including:

• Beginning the full implementation of the Employer Pays Principle to ensure that no worker pays for a job.

• Submitted short-term and long-term climate change targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative for verification and approval.

for verification and approval. • Entered a partnership with Sustainable Fisheries Partnership to further improve transparency across Thai Union's supply chains.

• Conducted the first ever at-sea audit to assess working conditions and welfare of the crew on longline vessels.

• Published the Company's first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report.

• Reduced our greenhouse gases for Scope 1 & 2 by 7 percent in absolute terms in 2022 compared to 2021.

• Increased the percentage of tuna purchased from vessels equipped with electronic monitoring and/or human observers from a 71 percent baseline in 2021 to 79 percent.

"We're proud of the progress Thai Union continued to make in 2022, and our new Sustainability Report details the Company's performance against key performance indicators and targets," said Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability Officer, at Thai Union. "We're also excited as we look ahead, and the release of SeaChange® 2030 and its 11 interconnected goals provides us with enormous momentum as we continue to drive positive change for both people and planet."

Thai Union's progress was recognized last year, with the Company listed on the Dow Jones Sustainabiity Indices (DJSI) for the ninth straight year and ranked No.1 in the world in the food industry. This has made the Company ranked in the top 1 percent of more than 7,800 companies assessed in S&P's Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023. Moreover, Thai Union was also included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the seventh consecutive year.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

