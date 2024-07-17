Thai Union : receives its second recertification from the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC)
July 16, 2024 at 11:52 pm EDT
Share
Bangkok - July 17, 2024 - Thai Union Group PCL. has received its second recertification from the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC). Mr. Rapeepong Limwongthong, Company Secretary and Deputy General Manager - Legal, Compliance and International Tax, represented Thai Union at the CAC Certification Ceremony 2024: Business Beyond CAC: Spotlight on supply chain, to accept the certificate.
This recertification is a testament to the cooperation and commitment of Thai Union employees in adhering to the Company's Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy, a key policy that all employees are expected to strictly follow. The recertification underscores Thai Union's unwavering commitment to transparency and good corporate governance, following international guidelines. This achievement highlights Thai Union's persistent efforts to combat corruption, bribery and all forms of fraud.
The CAC, established in 2010 by the Thai private sector, aims to address and solve corruption issues. It encourages leading Thai businesses to prioritize conducting operations transparently and without corruption. The CAC also promotes active participation in resolving corruption issues by establishing preventive guidelines to create a transparent business ecosystem and develop a certification system to help companies implement operating standards, reducing corruption risks systematically and efficiently.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Thai Union Group pcl published this content on
17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 July 2024 03:51:05 UTC.
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company. The principal activities of the Company and its Thai subsidiaries are the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. The Companyâs segment includes ambient seafood, frozen and chilled seafood and related businesses, pet food, and value-added and other businesses. The Companyâs subsidiaries are also engaged in packaging, printing, pet food, food ingredients and food supplemental businesses. Its subsidiaries in the United States distribute pet food, lobster, and other seafood products and import shrimp and other frozen seafood products for sale to restaurant chains, retailers and wholesalers. Its subsidiaries in Europe manufacture and distribute ambient and chilled seafood products to countries in Europe, the United States and Australia under their trademarks. Its subsidiaries in Asia manufacture and distribute seafood in Vietnam and China. The Company has 17 branches in Bangkok and Samutsakorn.