Bangkok - July 17, 2024 - Thai Union Group PCL. has received its second recertification from the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC). Mr. Rapeepong Limwongthong, Company Secretary and Deputy General Manager - Legal, Compliance and International Tax, represented Thai Union at the CAC Certification Ceremony 2024: Business Beyond CAC: Spotlight on supply chain, to accept the certificate.

This recertification is a testament to the cooperation and commitment of Thai Union employees in adhering to the Company's Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy, a key policy that all employees are expected to strictly follow. The recertification underscores Thai Union's unwavering commitment to transparency and good corporate governance, following international guidelines. This achievement highlights Thai Union's persistent efforts to combat corruption, bribery and all forms of fraud.

The CAC, established in 2010 by the Thai private sector, aims to address and solve corruption issues. It encourages leading Thai businesses to prioritize conducting operations transparently and without corruption. The CAC also promotes active participation in resolving corruption issues by establishing preventive guidelines to create a transparent business ecosystem and develop a certification system to help companies implement operating standards, reducing corruption risks systematically and efficiently.