Bangkok - October 3, 2023 - Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world's leading seafood producers, has showcased its sustainable strategy SeaChange® 2030 at Sustainability Expo (SX2023), the largest sustainability event in Asia, held at the Sirikit National Convention Center from October 3-8. Thai Union Group was one of the five founding members of the Sustainability Expo when it was launched in 2020.

Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group, said, "This year marks another milestone in Thai Union's participation in the SX2023. This is the decade of action, and sustainability has become a critical focus for businesses and an increasingly important consideration for consumers. Since Thai Union introduced

SeaChange®, our sustainability strategy, in 2016, it has become the cornerstone of our global business. The Company recently launched the next stage of that strategy, SeaChange® 2030, with 11 interconnected goals that will deliver solutions for both people and planet, while also fostering increased collaboration across the entire seafood industry. Thai Union believes that sustainable seafood is essential for generations to come."

Thai Union used SX2023 to share in-depth details about SeaChange® 2030, including the 11 commitments: path to net-zero emissions, responsible wild caught seafood, responsible aquaculture, responsible agriculture, ecosystem restoration, best-in-class manufacturing, sustainable packaging, ocean plastic reduction, safe, decent and equitable work, nutrition & health, and corporate citizenship.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Chairman and Secretary-General of the Chai Pattana Foundation, along with Thunpuying Butri Viravaidya and Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO of ThaiBev, who visited the Thai Union booth. Thai Union's Adam Brennan, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Prad Kerdpairoj, Sustainability Director - Asia, extended a warm welcome and provided details on Thai Union's commitment to sustainability and how the SeaChange® 2030 strategy is driving positive change across the global seafood