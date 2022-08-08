Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thai Union Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TU   TH0450010Y08

THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-04
16.60 THB   +0.61%
02:24aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Interim Dividend Payment (Revise title)
PU
02:14aTHAI UNION PUBLIC : Notification of Resolutions of the Board for Appointment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
08/04THAI UNION PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 44 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai Union Public : Interim Dividend Payment (Revise title)

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Headline:

Interim Dividend Payment (Revise title)

Security Symbol:

TU

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

08-Aug-2022

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

23-Aug-2022

Ex-dividend date

22-Aug-2022

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.40

Derived from profit under non-BOI privilege (baht per share)

0.25

Derived from profit under BOI privilege (baht per share)

0.15

Par value (baht)

0.25

Payment date

05-Sep-2022

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2022 to

30-Jun-2022

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri)

CEO

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 B 4 283 M 4 283 M
Net income 2022 6 459 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 60 499 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 77 270 M 2 159 M 2 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,60 THB
Average target price 19,68 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiraphong Chansiri Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier Group Chief Financial Officer
Cheng Niruttinanon Chairman
Rajiv Kakar Group Director-Information Technology
David Cyril Sankowicz Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.87%2 159
MOWI ASA8.29%11 877
SALMAR ASA13.73%8 271
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA9.05%4 551
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA14.85%2 506
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.4.60%1 306