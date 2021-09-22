Thai Union Public : Invitation for Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Candidates for being the Company's Directors

Ref. 23/640922

Date: September 22, 2021

Subject: Invitation for Shareholders to Propose Agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Nominate Candidates for being the Company's Directors

Attention: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

In recognition of the importance of the rights of shareholders and the practice of Good Corporate Governance, Thai Union Group PCL (the "Company"), would like to invite the shareholders to propose in advance of the 2022 Annual General Meeting's agenda, issues, or queries to be considered in the 2022 Annual General Meeting as well as nominating the qualified candidate for being the Company's directors, starting from September 27, 2021 to February 4, 2022.

For more details about conditions and procedures related to this matter, please visit the Company's website (https://investor.thaiunion.com/shareholder_meeting.html).

Please be informed accordingly.

Respectfully yours,

Mr. Rapeepong Limwongthong

Company Secretary

Office of Company Secretary

Tel. 0-2298-0024 ext. 4240, 4392

บริษัท ไทยยูเนี่ยน กรุ๊ป จำกัด (มหำชน)

THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

