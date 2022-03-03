Log in
    TU   TH0450010Y08

THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Thai Union Public : Publicizing of an Invitation Letter for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's Website.

03/03/2022 | 05:30am EST
Date/Time
03 Mar 2022 17:14:08
Headline
Publicizing of an Invitation Letter for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Company's Website.
Symbol
TU
Source
TU
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 148 B 4 568 M 4 568 M
Net income 2022 7 822 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 58 730 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 93 562 M 2 879 M 2 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,10 THB
Average target price 24,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiraphong Chansiri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier Group Chief Financial Officer
Kraisorn Chansiri Chairman
Rajiv Kakar Group Director-Information Technology
David Cyril Sankowicz Group Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.08%2 879
MOWI ASA11.12%13 502
SALMAR ASA11.84%9 011
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA9.05%5 042
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA15.13%2 784
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-3.50%1 410